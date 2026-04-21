Mississippi State Baseball vs. Memphis: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball returns to action at Dudy Noble Field tonight, taking on Memphis in midweek nonconference play. It is the start of a four-game homestand after a week on the road, and will lead into Super Bulldog Weekend later this week.

The Bulldogs (30-10, 10-8 SEC) moved up to No. 15 in the latest polls after a sweep on the road against South Carolina last weekend. All three starting pitchers went at least six innings to set the stage for a big series win. The team shook itself out of a slump after back-to-back home series sweeps to Georgia and Tennessee, and now is poised for one more test before the next SEC test against LSU this weekend.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will be available only via streaming on SEC Network+.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Weather Forecast: The weather is clear and sunny in Starkville with some cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the high 70s by first pitch and cool as the evening goes on. Per AccuWeather.

Memphis

The Bulldogs will face off against a Memphis team that has struggled this season, but still has some impressive wins and an SEC upset under its belt.

The Tigers are 15-23 overall with a 7-8 record in American Conference play. They head to Starkville on a five-game winning streak, scoring wins over Florida Atlantic, Mississippi Valley State, and a weekend sweep of Rice in Houston. They also have upset wins over Little Rock and Ole Miss this season.

The Tiger offense has a pair of prolific hitters in the team, notably Michael Gupton and Shane Cox. Gupton leads the team with 44 hits, 36 RBI and 11 home runs this season, while Cox has 43 hits and a team-best 12 extra base hits.

Pitching Change

The Bulldogs will trot out a new starter tonight. Tyler Pitzer was named the Tuesday starter yesterday, ending a month-long run for Chris Billingsley Jr. as the midweek starter.

Pitzer, a junior transfer from South Carolina, holds a 2-2 record with a 3.07 earned run average from 14.2 innings pitched this season. He is a regular out of the bullpen, appearing in 13 games this season, but has just one start under his belt. He has yet to pitch longer than two innings this season.

Whether weekend plans are a factor in the change will remain to be seen, considering both Billingsley and Charlie Foster were impressive last week.