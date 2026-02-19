State sets pitching plans for Delaware series

As No. 4 Mississippi State prepares for its second series of the young season, the Diamond Dawgs will do it with the same pitching rotation.

Delaware comes to Starkville for a three-game set that will begin on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and for the second-straight week, sophomore Ryan McPherson will get the nod for game one. While Virginia transfer Tomas Valincius was slated for Sunday last week against Hofstra, he pitched game two of the series when it was moved to a doubleheader and will stay in that role this week. Charlie Foster is set to round out the weekend and pitch in Sunday’s game three.

The sophomore trio were led in the rotation by McPherson last week as the Hollywood, Fla., native threw out the first pitch of the season. McPherson gave up some hits in the game but lived in the strike zone as he threw 4.0 innings, surrendered no walks and had six hits and two runs against him while striking out four batters.

It’s McPherson’s second year in maroon and white and he made a major impact on last year’s team in many ways. As a freshman, McPherson was 4-1 with three saves and had a 4.12 ERA in 39.1 innings while striking out 56 batters and walking 15. After battling it out with Valincius and Foster in the fall and early spring, his consistency won out for the Friday starts.

“Ryan McPherson was the starter tonight because he earned it,” coach Brian O’Connor said. “I’ve been talking since day one of being here that (the players) are going to earn everything that they get. He outpitched all the other starters in the preseason. I’m a man of my word and I tell the players that. If you preach that, you need to back it up.”

Valincius moves up a spot in rotation

Though Valincius was listed as the game three starter when the rotation news came out last weekend, his start was one of the most anticipated. The left hander had a big season as a true freshman at Virginia last season as he became a starter on the weekend and led the team in most categories.

After being moved up to Saturday, Valincius had the most impressive start of the three when he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up four hits, one walk, no runs and struck out six batters. Over the last few months, his relationship has grown with pitching coach Justin Parker and some parts of his game have already grown.

“I attribute a lot to coach Parker,” Valincius said of his preparation. “Since I stepped on to campus, he’s taught me things and showed me things that I never had any idea about. What he’s done with me and all of the developmental process has been great with him.”

As for Foster, there were some tough moments in the first start on Saturday night. Before the State offense could even take the field, he had the team in a hole after a three-run home run in the first inning. Foster would settle in over the next two innings with just one hit surrendered after, but the damage had been done to his pitch count from the first.

The sophomore lefty threw 3.0 innings, gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and struck out five. He’s hoping to have a much better start in week two.

State (5-0) and Delaware (1-3) are set to meet on Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.