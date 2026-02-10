Diamond Dawgs set Opening Weekend starting rotation

Opening Day is just a few days away and Mississippi State is making its final preparations for the beginning of the Brian O’Connor era.

One of the finishing touches every year is setting the starting rotation for the weekend, and the Diamond Dawgs have their three starters set for the matchup with Hofstra. Pitching coach Justin Parker has set a three-man rotation of all sophomores with RHP Ryan McPherson on Friday, LHP Charlie Foster on Saturday and LHP Tomas Valincius on Sunday.

The three starters aren’t a major surprise to those that have closely followed the maroon and white leading up to the season, but the order was in question since the offseason. All three will go to work in big spots heading into their second seasons of college baseball.

McPherson enters year two with State with high expectations after a strong freshman year. The Florida native performed in different roles last season as he went 4-1 with a 4.12 ERA in 20 appearances. He started two games and even had three saves on the season as he pitched 39.1 innings, gave up 28 hits, 18 earned runs and walked 15 batters with 56 strikeouts.

After the season concluded, McPherson was named to the Collegiate squad for Team USA and traveled to Japan with teammate Ace Reese to compete. He now will take over in the starting rotation as the Opening Day starter.

On Saturday, Foster will be toeing the rubber for the Diamond Dawgs. The 6’4, 205-pounder showed promising things during his first season with State but dealt with an injury in the middle of the season that sidelined his progress.

Foster pitched in seven games with one start and had a 1.59 ERA with just two earned runs surrendered in 11.1 innings, eight walks and 17 strikeouts. When Foster returned from injury late in the year, he finished the season with 4.1 innings in his final three appearances, one hit, three walks and nine strikeouts.

“Coming into last year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into a college scene,” Foster said. “This year I put on some weight, got better physically and I’m hoping to step into a bigger role for this team and improving any way that I can.”

Fellow lefty Valincius will close out the weekend. Valincius has been an expected starter for the Bulldogs since he arrived on campus from Virginia. The talented lefty started for O’Connor and the Cavs last season and was a Freshman All-ACC member after finishing 6-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out 70 batters and walked just 17 in 64.2 innings.

Valincius brings with him a fastball climbing into the high 90s with a slider and curveball and has already seen progress under Parker’s tutelage.

“I attribute a lot to coach Parker,” Valincius said. “Since I stepped on to campus, he’s taught me things and showed me things that I never had any idea about. What he’s done with me and all of the developmental process has been great with him.”

The Bulldogs will throw out the first pitch of the season on Friday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field with McPherson starting at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game begins at 1 p.m. with a Sunday game three also at 1 p.m. All three games can be seen online on the Watch ESPN app.