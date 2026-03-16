Diamond Dawgs drop in baseball polls

It was a tough weekend in Fayetteville, Ark., for Mississippi State and the Diamond Dawgs took a drop in the rankings for the first time because of it.

After losing two of three games to the Arkansas Razorbacks in a top 5 matchup, State dropped to No. 8 in Baseball America and No. 6 by D1Baseball. It was a relatively drastic drop for State as the team fell from No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 with D1. Arkansas moved up to No. 5 and No. 4 respectively.

MSU (16-4, 1-2 SEC) had opportunities to win all three games on the road at Arkansas but squandered a couple of games. On Friday night, the Bulldogs left 12 men on base and gave up a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 5-4 game. State had tied the game in the top of the inning when Ryder Woodson hit a two-out, two-run home run, but the Razorbacks swiftly ended it on the first at bat in the bottom of the frame.

After scoring six runs with two outs and getting a dominant outing in game two from Tomas Valincius, the Bulldogs knocked off Arkansas 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader to even the series. State got out to a 3-0 lead in game three against the Razorbacks but couldn’t score again after the second inning.

Arkansas dominated with the bullpen and the Bulldogs had several miscues in the field and on the mound as the Razorbacks scored four runs in the eighth inning to get a 7-3 series win.

“We needed to take care of the middle of the game. We scored those three runs early and couldn’t scratch anymore across,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We’ve got to be better on the road in the middle innings to chase that starter out of the game. We let him settle in and didn’t have the at bats that we needed to.

The series loss to Arkansas was the sixth-straight for the Razorbacks in the series. They’ve won 14 of 18 games since 2019 and haven’t lost a series since 2018. The Bulldogs haven’t grabbed a series victory in Fayetteville since 2007.

All four losses on the year have come against top 12 teams and three of them have been by one run. State lost to No. 1 UCLA 8-7 in Arlington, Texas, at the College Baseball Series and the Bulldogs dropped a 7-6 affair at No. 12 Southern Miss.

This week, the Bulldogs return to the friendly confines of Dudy Noble Field where the team is 12-0 this year. State takes on instate foe on Tuesday night at 4 p.m. with a big series this weekend against Vanderbilt beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.