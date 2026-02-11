Trio of Diamond Dawg greats the next selections in Ron Polk Ring of Honor

As Brian O’Connor prepares for his first game as head coach, the program announced three new names are set to enter Mississippi State baseball’s prestigious Ron Polk Ring of Honor this year.

Three different eras of Diamond Dawg baseball will be represented this season as former All-SEC SS Alex Grammas, Bulldog batting champion Nat Showalter and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chris Stratton are the three members of the class of 2026. All three not only made an impact at State, but they were impactful inside Major League Baseball as well.

Grammas played for the Maroons from 1947-49 as he was brought in by Dudy Noble and played his final two seasons for Doc Patty. He earned first-team All-SEC honors over his final two seasons with State and was the team leader in home runs and RBI as a senior.

A MLB veteran of 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnatti Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, Grammas became a coach for the minor league system in the 1960s and then worked for the Reds, Detorit Tigers, and Pittsburgh Pirates as an assistant. He was the team manager for the Milwaukee Brewers during 1976 and 77.

“Buck” Showalter is most remembered for his time as an MLB manager and even on the popular sitcom “Seinfeld” in the 1990s, but his one year in Starkville was special. Showalter played for State in 1977 during Polk’s second season as the head coach of the Diamond Dawgs.

During that season, Showalter had 67 hits and batted .459 as he set a batting record that has yet to be broken in Starkville. He was ultimately drafted by the New York Yankees as a fifth-round pick in 1977 and he completed seven years in the Yankees’ minor league system.

After joining the franchise as a coach in the late 1980’s, Showalter got a dream job as the Yankees’ manager in 1992. For the next four decades, Showalter would manage the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets to a total of 1,727 wins and was named Manager of the Year in the league four times.

Stratton enters as the youngest member of the Ring of Honor at age 35 and just capped a strong MLB career. The Tupelo native helped usher in a new era of State baseball under John Cohen’s leadership as he delivered State to its first two postseason appearances in four years and helped the team to the SEC Tournament Championship in 2012.

During that ’12 season, Stratton was the Pitcher of the Year in the SEC after going 11-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 109.2 innings with 127 strikeouts. He was named first-team All-American and was drafted 20th overall by the San Francisco Giants after the season.

During a career that spanned 10 seasons, Stratton played for six different clubs and compiled a 41-27 record, 4.64 ERA and 570 strikeouts across 624.1 innings pitched. He finished out his career last season with the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trio of former State stars will be honored later in the season.