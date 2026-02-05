SEC Coaches high on Diamond Dawgs in preseason poll

Brian O’Connor has yet to coach a game at Mississippi State, but the preseason buzz around the Diamond Dawgs is only growing stronger.

After State has been named a top 10 team by most baseball publications this preseason, the SEC Coaches are joining the hype train. The conference’s preseason poll was released on Thursday with State projected to finish third in the league in 2026 with the Bulldogs grabbing the second most first place votes of any team in the league with four.

LSU earned the most first place votes this season as the defending National Champions had nine first place votes. No. 2 Texas had one vote and No. 4 Arkansas had two with no other team getting a vote to win the conference.

“Certainly, the prognosticators out there have ranked this team very high,” O’Connor said this week. “We’ve talked about that as a team. If that’s what we are, we will earn that on the field and that’s earned every day. Right now, it’s got a place and it’s over here. You play in a program of this magnitude; there are constant things that you can view as a distraction. That’s part of playing in a program like this.”

Reese, Sullivan projected for another huge season

In addition to the top 3 projection, the SEC coaches believe that two Diamond Dawgs will be first-team All-SEC members. Third baseman Ace Reese is picked to repeat as the first-team third baseman after he was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2025.

In his first season with the Bulldogs, the Houston transfer batted .347 with 77 hits, 21 home runs, 17 doubles and 64 RBI. He slugged .716 and had an OBP of .419. Despite having a foot injury in the first SEC series against Texas, Reese played through it and still batted a team-best .402 in SEC play while also leading the squad with 49 hits, 15 home runs, 12 doubles and 37 RBI.

Reese missed all of the fall after having offseason surgery on that foot, but O’Connor reported he is full go this spring. Reese also suggested that he is feeling fine health wise.

“I’m pumped. It was hard watching (the team) for a while, but it was nice seeing the game through that lens,” Reese said. “Watching them work all fall and getting out there with them now, it’s fun and exciting. I feel great – back to 100%.”

Also on the first-team list as a Utility and Designated Hitter is Noah Sullivan. A season ago, Sullivan came to Starkville from USC Upstate and made an immediate impact as he finished as an All-American for multiple publications.

Sullivan finished only behind Reese with a .345 average on the year and was second on the team in hits with 70 as well as his 16 doubles. He also finished third on the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. Sullivan doubled as the team’s midweek starter and pitched well throughout the non-conference schedule with a 1.96 ERA in seven starts and just four runs allowed in 18.1 innings while striking out 15 batters and walking just three.

This season, Sullivan is likely to see a lot of starts at first base, a position he played at USC Upstate. He is set for another big season individually but looking for more accolades for the team when it is all said and done.

“Luckily, these awards don’t mean a whole lot for us,” Sullivan said earlier this week. “It’s cool to see an award, but we have to win a lot of games and keep moving forward.”

The Diamond Dawgs will start the season on Friday, February 13, as they welcome in Hofstra with first pitch set for 4 p.m.