Mississippi State Baseball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal season is well underway for college baseball and Mississippi State is in the market after ending its season last Sunday. The Bulldogs moved fast to get involved at the start of the week and have already seen a few names go both ways

We’ll keep track of portal news here as it comes.

Transfers In

DH Brady Christman – Sophomore

The Sun Belt Freshman of the Year at Georgia State, Christman was the first to commit to the Bulldogs through the portal. He visited State early in the postseason and chose MSU shortly after Game One of the Super Regional.

OF Jake Souders – Junior

Souders became the second to commit to State on Tuesday morning. The Birmingham native averaged .356 as a sophomore at Samford and earned All-SoCon honors. He recorded back-to-back seasons with 46 RBI and posted 11 home runs last season.

RHP Zach Russell – Junior

A right-handed reliever who spent his first two years at South Carolina, Russell joins the Bulldogs after accumulating a 3-1 record with a 2.53 ERA for the Gamecocks in 2026.

Transfers Out

P Patrick Spencer Jr. – Sophomore

A freshman who saw no action for State in 2026.

C Andrew Raymond – Junior

Raymond was one of three catchers to see action for the Bulldogs this season before Kevin Milewski nailed down the job full-time. He transferred in last season from George Mason and recorded a .348 average with a pair of home runs in 22 appearances. He did not feature regularly down the stretch and entered the portal before MSU traveled for the Super Regional.

OF James Nunnallee – Junior

Nunnallee was one of several players who followed head coach Brian O’Connor from Virginia. He began the season as a contender to start in the outfield, but was replaced by freshman Jacob Parker.

RHP Chris Billingsley Jr. – Senior

Billingsley began the year battling to become a regular relief option for the Bulldogs. He became the team’s go-to midweek starter and posted a 6.08 earned run average with a 1-0 record. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is also eligible for the MLB Draft.