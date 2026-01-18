Mississippi State to commemorate Erick Dampier, Jeff Malone jerseys at Humphrey Coliseum

Two Mississippi State basketball legends will be forever immortalized inside Humphrey Coliseum in 2027.

At halftime of the Bulldogs’ matchup with instate rival Ole Miss on Saturday night, the University announced that legendary basketball figures Erick Dampier and Jeff Malone will have their jerseys commemorated on a date to be determined. The event is expected to take place during the SEC portion of the schedule in the 2026-27 season.

The announcement came in the middle of alumni basketball weekend in Starkville as players from several different decades were back in town taking part. It was also the reunion of the 1996 Final Four run which was led by Dampier.

A native of Monticello, Dampier was signed by former coach Richard Williams in 1993 and he left his mark. The 6’11 center was a three-time All-SEC selection with the Bulldogs as he was named second-team All-SEC as a freshman and then first-team in each of his last two seasons.

During his three seasons, the Bulldogs had a record of 66-27 and made it to the Sweet 16 in 1994-95 and delivered the school’s only Final Four in 1995-96. Dampier still sits 15th in school history with 1,231 points and is fourth in school history with 859 rebounds. Dampier held the school record for blocks with 249 before it was broken by NCAA record holder Jarvis Varnado in 2009. He also had 33 career double-doubles.

Dampier was drafted 10th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers and played 16 seasons in the league with the Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Atlanta Falcons. He finished with over 7,000 points and 7,000 rebounds while blocking 1,398 shots.

Since his career ended, Dampier has been inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Mississippi State Sports Hall of Fame. Now, his jersey will hang from Humphrey Coliseum’s rafters.

Malone left Starkville as one of the greatest to ever suit up in the maroon and white. A Macon, Ga. native, Malone came to Starkville as a high school All-American and signed with the Bulldogs in 1979. A member of the Freshman All-SEC team in 1980, Malone was the SEC’s scoring leader in 1983 when he averaged 26.8 points per game which was good for second nationally.

The all-time leader in points at State with 2,142, Malone is one of only three players to cross over the 2,000-point mark with Bailey Howell and Quinndary Weatherspoon. He was also drafted 10th overall when he was taken in ’83 by the Washington Bullets and played 15 years in the league with the Bullets, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

During his time in the NBA, Malone finished as the Bullets second leading scorer of all-time and the Jazz’s eighth leading scorer. He scored 17,231 career points and was a member of the NBA’s Rookie team in 1984 as well as a two-time NBA All-Star in 1986 and ’87. He is also a member of the MS Sports Hall of Fame as well as the MSU Hall of Fame.

Dampier and Malone will join other commemorated Bulldogs at the Hump like coach Babe McCarthy, Howell, legendary radio announcer Jack Cristil and women’s basketball great LaToya Thomas.