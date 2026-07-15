Josh Hubbard, Tajuan Simpkins, and Kendyl Sanders Summer Q&A

Mississippi State men’s basketball is back on the court for summer workouts and three players were made available to the media on Tuesday. Here’s everything they said in their press conference.

Q: Josh, how has the summer been going with new teammates?

Josh Hubbard: Summer’s been going good. I’m really excited. When these guys got here on campus, it’s been fun ever since. We’ve been geling on and off the court, having a lot of team camaraderie, and we have a lot of things in common.

Q: On playing with Josh Hubbard and recruitment to MSU

Kendyl Sanders: “It was a long process with many schools reaching out, going on visits. I mean, this city, once I got here and I knew the players that were coming in, it felt like home. And then Hub, obviously a great leader, and that’s important for every team. Having a guy that’s been sticking here for a long time and knows what he’s doing, and could help us get to where we need to be, that played a huge role in my decision.”

Tajuan Simpkins: “Realistically, having a point guard like Josh. I’ve never played with a player who played at a high level his entire college career. That was a major goal for me because it wasn’t too much conversing, recruitment-wise. I knew this was where I wanted to be, and he was a main part of that too.”

Q: How has this month been different from past stops?

Simpkins: “I wouldn’t say it’s been different. Just the system, the way things run. The type of plays we run and how we practice.”

Q: Josh, what are you working on improving?

Hubbard: “I think every player is trying to increase their numbers. Making smarter decisions on the ball, making easy reads, creating that confidence. For me, just having a vocal voice in practice. Being a leader.”

Q: What was the process for coming back?

Hubbard: “It wasn’t a hard decision. I knew where I wanted to be, and I knew Coach Jans and the staff love me, and I love them. They had big plans for me since my freshman year, and I just wanted to continue that.”

Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?

Sanders: “I want to increase my numbers, anything that’ll help the team win. Rebounding, I definitely need to increase that, and they want me to shoot at a high volume this year. I’m putting up shots and rebounding, and just doing whatever I need to help the team.”

Q: What have you learned about your teammates so far?

Hubbard: “The best thing team-wise is to get to know them not just as a player, but as a human. Truly caring for them. That’s something we’ve been preaching ever since we got together. Just simply going out to eat and doing things together. I think that can play a huge role in the success of a season. That’s what we’re in the process of, just practicing hard and doing things together. Finding out ways we can spend time with each other.”

Q: What have you seen from the other guards?

Simpkins: “RJ is a big, physical guard. Loves to get downhill. I feel like that’s important, especially in the SEC with a lot of athletic guards and bigger bodies.

King, a returning guy who knows the system, knows what he’s doing, improving every day. Just being around those two, it’s helping me grow as a player too.”

Q: Josh, what role did you take in the transfer portal?

Hubbard: “The staff made it an easy process once they gave me the names, and these guys came up, I was like, let’s go get them,” Hubbard said. “It’s crazy to see them here now rather than on a screen or watching their film. I’m just excited for the process to get started even more.”

Q: How much did gaining experience as a true freshman help you?

Sanders: “I think it definitely helped a lot. Coming out, I didn’t really expect to play as much as I played. I think I put in the work and earned a lot of minutes at Utah. Playing there prepared me to play anywhere. A big conference, and I mean, the SEC is also a big conference. That boosted my confidence and just let me know I’m built for this and I can do what I need to do to win.”

Q: What can Tee bring to this team after redshirting?

Hubbard: “Everyone knows Tee and his potential. He’s done a lot better on his body this offseason. You can tell the difference if you look at him now, he’s put a lot of work in and I’m super proud of him. He’s gonna shock a lot of people this year.”

Q: How do you feel like you and Thomas Bassong mesh together?

Sanders: “I feel like we have similarities. He’s a good defender too, and I see he likes to pick up full court. He’s working on his shot too. I think us being true freshmen around the same size on the court. With length and size, if we increase our rebounding, I think it could do a lot for us, for sure. He’s a good player.”