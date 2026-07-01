Mississippi State men's basketball heads to Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving showcase

Mississippi State men’s basketball added two more games to its nonconference slate for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday. The program announced the Bulldogs’ participation in the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The showcase will take place on Thanksgiving week from November 25-27.

The Bulldogs will be joined at the nonconference showcase by Memphis, Penn State and Wake Forest. They have yet to learn their opponent matchups, but will play two of those teams in The Bahamas.

Mississippi State enters the season in year five under head coach Chris Jans, who is looking to guide the program back to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth time in his tenure. The Bulldogs missed out on March Madness last year with a down year, and finished 13-19 in the regular season. The 5-13 SEC record was exacerbated by a difficult trek through nonconference play.

Last year the Bulldogs started the season with five losses in the first nine games, including heavy defeats to Big 12 programs Iowa State and Kansas State and upset losses against New Mexico and San Francisco.

The Bulldogs will begin the new campaign with nonconference games against Tennessee Tech and Northwestern State at home, and will play December games against Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M in The Hump before going on the road to face Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 12.