No. 24 Bulldog softball opens season with 10-0 run-rule at Baylor

Playing on the road at Baylor in the Getterman Classic, the Bulldogs took on the host Bears and made a statement. Behind a one-hitter from transfer pitcher Peja Goold and four home runs from Bulldog hitters, State rolled past Baylor 10-0 in just five innings to start the season with a resounding victory.

The Chattanooga transfer Goold came to Starkville as the two-time Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year and a three-time All-Conference player during her time with the Mocs and she made an impression on night one.

Goold didn’t surrender a hit for the first 4.1 innings of the game and allowed just two base runners through the first four frames as she finished with a scoreless debut with three walks and five strikeouts.

While Goold dealt in the circle, the State bats were red hot. A lineup that features several returners from last year’s team used one of its biggest returners to get things started. Following a Morgan Stiles single to begin the game, Nadia Barbary picked up where she left off last season and hit a two-run home run to center field for the early 2-0 lead.

Abby Grace Richardson followed that up with her first career home run in the second inning for a 3-0 lead, but the offense would really explode in the third frame. Four singles with one out would set the stage for Stiles to hit a three-run home run inside the foul pole in left field and Kiarra Sells followed with a two-run shot for a 10-0 advantage that would stick.

Bulldog hitters had 12 hits in the contest with five of those going for extra bases as Stiles led the way with her 3-for-3 effort including a home run. Stiles drove in three runs, scored twice and walked in the win.

Barbary finished 2-for-4 with two RBI as she notched a double and a home run. Richardson finished with her best game as a Bulldog as the second-year player was 2-for-2 with two RBI, one home run and a walk. Sells drove in two runs on her home run.

State is off to a 1-0 start and will have a quick turnaround on Friday as they take on Northwestern State at 10 a.m. in Waco. The Bulldogs follow that with a matchup with Wichita State immediately following that ball game. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.