Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Brady Christman transfers to Mississippi State
Mississippi State landed its first transfer portal signing of the 2026 window on Saturday, securing the services of Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Brady Christman.
Christman announced his commitment shortly after Mississippi State’s Game One Super Regional loss to Georgia, sharing the news on his Instagram account.
Christman joins the Bulldogs after a standout freshman year at Georgia Southern in 2026. The Forsyth, Georgia native made 40 starts in 46 appearances for the Eagles and averaged .384 at the plate with 56 hits, 44 RBI, 12 home runs and nine extra-base hits as a rookie.
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Christman quickly became a leader on the field for the Eagles and led the team in batting average, OPS, RBI, home runs, and slugging percentage as a freshman. His production led him to an All-SBC First Team and Freshman Team selection, as well as the conference Freshman of the Year honor.
Before committing to Georgia Southern, Christman was a four-year letterwinner at Mary Persons High School, and was rated as the No. 60 catcher recruit in the country by Perfect Game. He was a four-time All-Region First Teamer and three-time offensive player of the year in Georgia.