Chris Jans adds 3 Assistants to Mississippi State MBK Staff

Mississippi State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans announced the hiring of three new assistant coaches on Thursday, adding Corey Barker, Alex Barlow and Shun Buchanan to his Bulldog staff. Barker previously worked with Jans at Bowling Green and New Mexico State, and Barlow and Buchanan arrived from mid-major programs.

The changes were confirmed by the university communications staff on social media.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 Corey Barker, Shunn Buchanan, and Alex Barlow to the Bulldog coaching staff ‼️



🔗: https://t.co/hOKIs0X0SB pic.twitter.com/MJZFKs1P5D — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) July 2, 2026

Barker spent two separate tenures with Jans at Bowling Green and New Mexico State, and also spent three years wworking for Jamie Dixon on staff at TCU. He coached three NBA players in his time with the Horned Frogs, including Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard and Kenrich Williams.

Barlow most recently worked with the Boston Celtics in the NBA before three years at Butler on Thad Matta’s staff. He began his basketball career as a video assistant with the Celtics under former colelge head coach, Brad Stevens, before he moved to coaching with the organization’s NBA G League affiliate in Maine. He was the head coach of the Maine Celtics in 2022-23.

Buchanan spent the last two years as an assistant coach at New Mexico State with head coach Jason Hooten, and was among 75 assistant coaches nationwide who attended the Silver Waves Media Rising Stars Power Lunch at the Final Four last season.