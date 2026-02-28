Top 25 matchup goes Clemson's way, softball Bulldogs split games at Tiger Invitational

Day two of the Tiger Invitational in Clemson, S.C. brought some mixed results for the No. 12 Mississippi State softball team.

After getting a run-rule win for the second day in a row, the Bulldogs would have some trouble finding that same offense against No. 25 Clemson. A 3-0 defeat to the Tigers was just the second loss of the season for State with the Bulldogs being shutout in both of those outings.

The day began against Georgia Southern as MSU had no problem scoring runs. After a sluggish start in the first could of innings, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the third inning and another four in the fourth to set the stage for a 8-0 win in five innings.

It would be Kiarra Sells that would break the ice on Saturday morning as the senior would take advantage of a couple of base runners with one out in the third. Sells would send a three-run home run out of the yard to left field and a scoreless game was suddenly 3-0.

Abby Grace Richardson helped blow it wide open as she hit a two-run home run the next inning and Nadia Barbary scored two more on a double making it 7-0. Richardson would send everyone home in the fifth inning as she had an RBI double to make it a run-rule and an early finish.

Richardson led the way in the win as she finished 2-for-3 with three RBI on her double and home run. Barbary was also 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double and Sells finished with a hit and those three runs on the homer.

As good as the Bulldogs were at the plate, Peja Goold was even better in the circle. Goold (6-1) surrendered just one hit and one walk in her shutout 5.0 innings while striking out eight batters.

State’s pitching didn’t let up much in game two against the home team Clemson, but the offense never came. Alyssa Faircloth (6-1) threw 4.0 innings and gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and struck out seven, but her first inning would be the difference.

A walk and double to lead off the bottom of the first would both score to get a 2-0 lead and that would be all the Tigers needed. State couldn’t get any runs across throughout the game and Clemson added one more in the fourth on a double that pushed it beyond out of reach in the 3-0 defeat.

The Bulldogs actually outhit the Tigers in the game as Faircloth settled in and Laila Ammon came in for relief and threw a shutout 2.0 innings with one hit, no walks and two strikeouts. Morgan Stiles had a 2-for-3 day but no one else had multiple hits as the Bulldogs notched five base knocks.

State (17-2) will have a chance at revenge on Sunday as the Bulldogs will take on Clemson again at 11:30 a.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.