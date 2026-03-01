No. 12 Bulldogs have emphatic answer for No. 25 Clemson in 9-1 softball run rule

A day after being shutout against No. 25 Clemson, the No. 12 Mississippi State softball team came back with a vengeance on Sunday.

The Bulldogs failed to score on Saturday, but the bats were alive at Clemson. State had 12 hits including five for extra bases to take down the homestanding Tigers in a 9-1 run rule over six innings.

State scored eight runs in the final four innings to put pressure on the Tigers and starting pitcher Peja Goold further cemented State’s hold. The Bulldog starter threw 4.1 innings and limited the Tigers to just three hits and one run while walking two batters and striking out five.

Despite not scoring a run all of Saturday afternoon in the first meeting against the Tigers, the Bulldogs got a run right away on Sunday. The first three batters reached in the opening frame with two walks and a single, and a wild pitch would get one run home.

Although the Bulldogs couldn’t do a lot of damage, the offense would come alive. Kiarra Sells continued her hot senior start with a solo home run in the third, and Abby Grace Richardson added a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0. Nadia Barbary kept things rolling in the fourth inning with her RBI single, and then the offense hit the gas pedal.

Two sacrifice flies in the fifth inning were followed by Xiane Romero’s RBI triple and State had extended the lead all the way out to 7-0. Clemson would get the bases loaded against Goold in the bottom of the fifth and gave way to Alyssa Faircloth in the circle. Faircloth struck out a batter and hit another to allow a run, but she limited the damage to one run making it 8-1.

The Bulldogs would answer in a big way in the top of the sixth as Sells’ one-out base hit set the stage for freshman Kinley Keller’s two-run home run to put a run-rule in play. Faircloth would seal it with a three-up-three-down sixth.

State (18-2) had a 3-for-4 game from Sells as she drove in the run on the home run. Rivera finished 2-for-3 while Keller and Richardson each drove in two runs on hits. Goold (7-1) got the win while Faircloth pitched the final 1.2 innings with a strikeout.

In the middle of the best start in school history, State finished another successful weekend as it was 3-1 in the Tiger Invitational with a top 25 win over the Tigers. This week, they stay on the road as the Bulldogs head to UAB on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on a game broadcasted on ESPN+. MSU will go to the Jaguar Classic in Mobile over the weekend to take on New Mexico, host South Alabama and Samford.