Mississippi State DBs coach Evan Harvey promoted to Safeties Coach

Mississippi State football head coach Jeff Lebby made an internal promotion on Monday, naming assistant defensive backs coach Evan Harvey the new safeties coach on staff, per Pete Nakos.

Harvey joined the staff in the first season under Lebby.

Mississippi State assistant DBs coach and defensive analyst Evan Harvey is being promoted to safeties coach, a source tells @On3.



Has been with the Bulldogs for two seasons. Previously, the special teams coordinator at Youngstown State.https://t.co/xX1UIh84w3 pic.twitter.com/9GQQaTbAcu — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 22, 2026

Harvey previously worked at Youngstown State University as a special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2020 to 2023. Prior to that he was a linebackers coach at Johyn Carroll University in 2019 and a defensive backs coach at Moravian College from 2017 to 2018.

Harvey played football at Lehigh University as a linebacker.

Safety has been a position of pride for Mississippi State defense despite the unit’s struggles in the last two seasons. Isaac Smith became a standout All-SEC player at safety in 2024 as he led the SEC in tackles, and helped make the position a strength in 2025 alongside transfer Jahron Manning and senior Brylan Lanier.

The Bulldogs recruited the position well in the Class of 2026, signing Jaiden Taylor out of Noxubee County with five-star Bralan Womack flipping to the Bulldogs from Auburn just before signing day.