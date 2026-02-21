No. 4 Diamond Dawgs take series from Blue Hens in 10-0 run rule

There have been some strong early returns in Mississippi State’s undefeated baseball start under Brian O’Connor, but Bulldog fans have been clamoring for the home run.

Through the first six games, State had hit just four home runs. That total was equaled on Saturday as the Diamond Dawgs hit four of them in the last five innings including a pinch-hit, two-run home run by Blake Bevis to end things early in the eighth inning, 10-0.

The No. 4 Diamond Dawgs took the series behind a fifth-straight double digit hit performance. The offense had 13 hits in the game with four home runs and three doubles and the bottom of the order was the strength.

Ryder Woodson, Gehrig Frei, Jacob Parker and Bryce Chance all had two hits and combined 8-for-14 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI in the game.

“I thought the offense was really good,” O’Connor said. “The home runs are going to come. You can’t go up there intentionally trying to deliver that result. That comes with taking a good, aggressive swing and that’s what our guys have been doing. That will continue to show as we move forward.”

Tomas Valincius’ toughness sets the tone

That offense would click thanks to the work of State’s pitching keeping the pressure off.

Tomas Valincius pitched in his second start as a Bulldog and battled through a couple of tough base running situations. Valincius’ biggest moment came in the second inning when he loaded up the bases with hits with no outs and struck out the side.

“It’s all the same, it’s baseball. There’s challenges in the game,” Valincius said. “You go out there with the same attitude no matter what and I’m there to get outs. I’m not there to argue if you’re safe or out. I’m just there to pitch, get outs and help my team win.”

The Diamond Dawgs were up 1-0 at that point and didn’t feel much of a threat the rest of the way. In the fourth, the offense got going as the freshman Parker would deliver his first career home run on a line drive to right field to make it 3-0. That would begin to open up the floodgates.

“It was a surreal feeling and the kind of stuff that you dream about,” Parker said. “It’s a grind every day. My coaches and teammates pour into me every day. Obviously, I’m not there yet but hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”

Reed Stallman would deliver another homer in the fifth on his solo shot to right field and Woodson sent an RBI double off the wall in left field to make it 5-0. Another long ball would come in the sixth inning as Noah Sullivan returned from his back injury to clear the foul pole in right field for a three-run shot to get the advantage to 8-0.

In the eighth inning, Peter Mershon got on with an error to lead the inning and would set up Bevis’ two-run homer to end the game early.

In addition to the bottom of the order work, State had three RBI from Sullivan to lead the team while Bevis drove in the two on his home run. Andrew Raymond got a hit and walked twice in the win.

Valincius (2-0) threw his second-straight scoreless start as he scattered five hits and two walks across 6.0 innings and struck out seven batters. He gave way to Brendan Sweeney who pitched well again in relief with 2.0 innings, one hit, no runs, one walk and a strikeout.

“I thought it was really, really gutty and tough,” O’Connor said of Valincius’ performance. “The second inning when they got three hits and the bases loaded and no outs, Tomas buckled down and made some huge pitches. We had scored a run in the bottom of the first and they responded. I thought their approach to him coming out of the gate in the first inning was really good. He certainly buckled down and made big pitches in that situation.”

With the win, State moved to 7-0 on the year and look to take their second sweep in a row on Sunday. Game time against the Blue Hens is set for 11 a.m. with LHP Charlie Foster getting the start.