Diamond Dawgs work through 'funky' Sunday game for sweep

Winds shifted and temperatures dropped at Dudy Noble Field as the series between No. 4 Mississippi State and Delaware wrapped up on Sunday.

With the weather being what it was, things got interesting for the two teams, and it would be about who played cleaner baseball. After trailing early, State would be the one to accomplish that feat as the Diamond Dawgs took advantage of four Delaware errors to sweep the series, 7-3.

“The wind impacts a college baseball game more than anything – more than the cold,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “You could see how tough it was for our guys to catch the ball in the air and them. A lot of times, my experience has been when it’s a really windy day, it’s typically a funky ball game.”

Stone calms shaky start by Bulldogs

It wasn’t the prettiest way to get a win but State would take the win any way that it could get it. Winds would howl out of the north as temperatures stayed in the 40s and it was a much sparser crowd at DNF.

State’s offense broke a five-game streak of notching 10 or more hits. The Diamond Dawgs had eight on Sunday, but it would be the Delaware defense that would be the real MVP in the game.

Charlie Foster started the game for State on Sunday and had his second-straight tough start. The sophomore left hander lasted just 2.0 innings surrendering four hits, two runs, zero earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

After he had a dominant first inning with three strikeouts, Foster retired the first two in the second and then a Ryder Woodson error opened the door. Foster walked the eight and nine hole hitters and then surrendered a two-run single as State fell behind 2-0. Foster gave up two more hits to open the third and was lifted from the game in favor of Duke Stone.

Stone would settle in for the Bulldogs. After starting for State on Tuesday against Troy, Stone threw 4.0 innings to earn the win and gave up one hit, two hit batters, no runs, no walks and six strikeouts. He made a case to enter the weekend rotation with his two starts this week which totaled 8.0 innings, two hits, one run, zero walks and 12 strikeouts.

“Just coming out of the bullpen that inning (Foster) leaves some out there and doesn’t have his best stuff, (but) that happens and I know exactly how he feels today,” Stone said. “You go out there and try to strand runners for your boys. Just go out there and compete, make pitches and trust your defense.”

With Stone getting the team a little momentum in that third inning, the Bulldogs would start to get something going. The first three batters reached on a walk and two hits. Ace Reese singled home a run and Noah Sullivan walked to tied the game at 2-2, but the Bulldogs left runs on the board with an inning-ending double play.

Two errors would gift some runs for State in the fourth. Blake Bevis got on with one to lead off the inning and a sun-aided double in center field by Nunnallee put two in scoring position. Chone James brought in a run as an error on a throw home by the third baseman would score. Bryce Chance would finish the inning with a sacrifice fly making it 4-2.

Chance got another run in during the sixth inning as another error from the centerfielder would score. In the eighth, the Bulldogs extended that lead again as Gehrig Frei delivered an RBI single and a wild pitch later made it 7-2.

State got into a bit of a bind in the ninth. Freshman Parker Rhodes hit a batter, walked one and gave up an RBI single to close the lead to 7-3. As Tyler Pitzer entered, he would walk a man with two outs to load the bases and send the tying run to the plate. Pitzer would ultimately strike out the batter and end the game.

Pitzer earned his first save as a Bulldog with Stone moving to 2-0 this season. Both wins came this week for the sophomore right hander. State pitching gave up seven free bases in the win, but they struck out 15 batters for the second time in the series.

“I really like our pitching staff,” O’Connor said. “We’ve got to create some more depth. We need to get some more guys out there that don’t have as much experience. There’s not a lot of experience on this pitching staff. We’re just trying to log opportunities for guys so as we push forward, we know who we can count on.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs had a 2-for-4 game from catcher Chone James with a double and two runs scored, but James was the only multi-hit Bulldog.

First big tests on the way for O’Connor, State

State (8-0) now puts an undefeated record on the line with a tough week coming. Austin Peay comes to Starkville on Tuesday night to play the Bulldogs and have had a history of playing State tough. That game time is set for 4 p.m. This weekend, MSU takes part in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, as Globe Life Field welcomes the Diamond Dawgs for a three-game set.

MSU begins with a matchup with Arizona State on Friday at 11 a.m. with game two of the series being on Saturday against Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. and No. 1 UCLA Sunday at 2:30 p.m. All three games will be broadcasted only on the FloSports app with a subscription required.

“I’ve been experimenting with some lineups a little bit and certainly next weekend the competition is going to be really good,” O’Connor said. “I know Arizona State is off to a great start to the season. I’m very familiar with Virginia Tech and the way that they play and UCLA is one of the top-rated teams in the country. Going into that weekend, we’ll have a better idea of this is what we’re going to do. You’re always evaluating it throughout the year when players get hot and opportunities come about, but that will be a big weekend for us.

“I can promise you this – we are not looking past (Austin Peay) on Tuesday. They are always a very scrappy, well-coached ball club so we will concern ourselves with that and then we’ll turn our attention to our opponents in Dallas.”