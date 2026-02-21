Diamond Dawgs stomp Blue Hens 9-2 to open weekend series

A new series came Mississippi State’s way on Friday evening as the No. 4 Bulldogs hosted the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Dudy Noble Field.

Brian O’Connor’s lineup is still a work in progress as the coach continues to try out different lineups and new players, but the results have stayed the same. State remained undefeated under O’Connor’s leadership as the Diamond Dawgs got a lead early in the game and dominated the mound in a 9-2 game one win.

State (6-0) pounded out 16 hits in the win with five doubles as a team. The Diamond Dawgs entered the game tied for sixth nationally in doubles and they moved inside the top three with their 21st of the season.

Five different players would have multiple hits in the game and the unit had six walks as a team. MSU did leave 11 runners stranded as the result could have been even more decisive.

Ryan McPherson puts career-night in the stat sheet

The big lead was what it was thanks to State pitching, too. Justin Parker got a strong second start out of Ryan McPherson as the freshman pitched a career-long 6.0 strong innings and scattered four hits, two runs, one earned run, a walk and a career-high 11 strikeouts.

“It’s a mental change from last year to this year,” McPherson said. “It was just turning up the intensity. Last year I didn’t have to make my own energy because I came in to relieve but this year you have to make your own energy.

An early 1-0 lead would be the only highlight in the game for the Fighting Blue Hens. After getting a man on with an error on shortstop Ryder Woodson, Delaware scored him with a two-out base hit to make it 1-0. The Bulldogs would immediately answer.

State had four hits in the first inning as Ace Reese got things going with his one-out double. With two down, Reed Stallman started a trend of three-straight hits with Gehrig Frei sending home a run and then Ryder Woodson scoring two on a single to make it 3-1.

The scoring continued the next three innings with State putting the first five on base in the second. Reese had an RBI single and Vytas Valincius walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-1. After surrendering a two-out hit in the third inning, State answered back again. Catcher Andrew Raymond grounded home a run and Reese would deliver another big hit with his two-out, RBI single making it 7-2.

In the fourth inning, Bryce Chance gave State another two-out hit with his RBI single. A sac fly from Teel in the sixth pushed the lead out to 9-2.

Chance, Reese continue productive at bats

Offensively, State was led by Chance and Reese at the plate as the veteran returners each had a trio of hits. Chance was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored while also being hit by pitch. Reese finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and his sixth double of the season.

Frei, Woodson and Raymond all had two hits each and a double. Woodson drove in two runs. James Nunnallee had a hit and walked twice in the win.

“Certainly, we left some guys on base, but when you have 16 hits, you’re not going to cash them all in all the time,” O’Connor said. “To have a big offensive day – and nine runs is a really good offensive day – you’ve got to do it throughout the lineup. Nobody was necessarily a star and hitting the three-run home run, but collectively as a group, they were pretty locked in.”

After McPherson on the mound, two freshmen had shutdown performances. Jack Gleason pitched 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts and left hander Maddox Miller threw the ninth with a three-up-three-down inning and two strikeouts. State pitching combined to strikeout 16 and walk just one.

“I thought Ryan McPherson – especially the fourth, fifth and sixth innings – was outstanding,” O’Connor said. “He made some of his best pitches of the night when his pitch count started to get up. Certainly, he was energized to get through the sixth inning. That was the story right there. Gleason was great, Miller was great.”

The two teams will get back after it at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday with first pitch coming at 1 p.m. State will start LHP Tomas Valincius.