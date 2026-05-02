Mississippi State evens series with late rally at No. 4 Texas

Mississippi State got one back in Austin on Saturday. The No. 10 Bulldogs built a late lead at No. 4 Texas to take Game Two 7-4, evening the series 1-1 and setting up a winner take all Sunday meeting.

The first four innings became a continuation of the first game. Duke Stone and Ruger Riojas settled into a pitching duel early on, combining for 12 strikeouts with just one earned run each through the first five innings.

Freshman Jacob Parker got the Bulldogs on the board first with a solo home run at the top of the fourth. He found nearly the same spot as Gehrig Frei did on Friday night, sending his shot into the bullpen just beyond the left field wall. Casey Borba returned the favor for the Longhorns in the bottom of the fifth inning, sending his own solo shot over the wall in left to tie the game, but neither team was able to add to the solo bombs.

The hosts were the first to go to the bullpen. Freshman Brett Crossland entered the game at the top of the sixth inning, and took little time adjusting. He got right to work with three straight strikeouts against the top of the Bulldog order. Frei, Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan went down 1-2-3 against the lefty to keep things rolling in the defensive slugfest of a series.

The first Bulldog out of the bullpen was Ben Davis, but he quickly left after two walks and some awkward releases. Head coach Brian O’Connor and pitching coach Justin Parker both went out to check on him and decided to pull him. Freshman Jack Bauer entered with two runners on and kept Texas off the board. Then he loaded up the bases and got out of the seventh inning.

The seventh inning gut check by the freshman protected a 5-1 lead for the Bulldogs. A four-run top half put the visitors in front, thanks in large part to a three-run homer from Drew Wyers. The senior shortstop hasn’t been the regular starter in SEC play, but made the most of his chance on Saturday to give his team a cushion.

Parker added another run on a sacrifice hit, and Bryce Chance put another run home with a two-out double to make it 7-1 in the eighth inning.

Bauer was pulled with one out left in the eighth inning. Closer Maddox Webb took a couple at bats to find the strike zone, but he forced a pop up to get to the ninth. He did give up a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to make it 7-2. Then he took a ball to the ankle on a base hit.

Webb shook off the hit and stayed in the game, but walked the next batter to put two aboard. O’Connor decide to make the change after that, and brought in Dane Burns. With the bases loaded he gave up a two-RBI hit and then walked a batter to reload the bases. At 7-4 with two gone, Pack had a chance to win the game for Texas, but went down swinging.

State and Texas will play Game Three at 1 p.m. on Sunday.