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Mississippi State flips Tupelo LB Devontray Brewer

Mississippi State beat writer Colin Damms
Colin Damms@Colintheshots95
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Devontray Brewer
Devontray Brewer visiting Mississippi State

Mississippi State landed another football commitment this week. Tupelo linebacker Devontray Brewer, rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals, flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday after having previously committed to Stanford earlier in the month.

Brewer’s commitment was first reported by Robbie Faulk of State 1878, and confirmed by Brewer with a post on his social media pages and Instagram story.

Brewer is a three-star linebacker on all three major recruiting outlets and is rated by Rivals as the No. 16 overall recruit in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2027.

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