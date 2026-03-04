Bulldogs get dominated at No. 5 Florida, 108-74

Despite another fast start, Mississippi State got dominated on Tuesday and dropped a 108-74 decision at No. 5 Florida. It marked the most points allowed by a Chris Jans-coached team at Mississippi State.

With the loss, State fell to 13-17 overall and 5-12 in the SEC. Florida moved to 23-6 overall and 15-2 in the league while wrapping up the SEC regular season championship.

“They are a good basketball team,” said Jans afterwards of Florida. “Heck of a program and gearing up to make another run. We knew it was a great challenge but what a great opportunity. We got whipped and the final score was the final score. Not happy about the end result and not happy about it getting away from us.

“But at the end of the day, I thought our kids battled, had a good mindset and played together. We just had to figure out a way to stay in the game as long as we could. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

Josh Hubbard led State with 21 points and Jayden Epps had 14 for the Bulldogs. Ja’Borri McGhee added 12 for the Bulldogs and King Grace had eight.

Alex Condon led the Gators with 26 points and Xaivian Lee had 10. Rueben Chinyelu had 11 points and 16 rebounds while Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar and Micah HJandlogten all had 10 for Florida.

Down by 12 at halftime, State managed to get within 10 points early in the second half but would get no closer the rest of the way.

For the game, State shot 45% from the field and made 9 of 26 from 3 point territory. The Bulldogs were 11 of 19 at the foul line and had 13 turnovers. Florida shot 55% from the floor and made 8 of 22 from 3 point range. The Gators made 10 of 17 at the charity stripe, had five turnovers and dominated the glass, 53-26, including 21 offensive boards.

Mississippi State roared out of the gates and jumped to a 24-14 lead after a pair of McGhee free throws midway through the first half. But then Florida responded in a major way, scoring 18 consecutive points to take the lead for good at 32-24. Florida would end up leading, 47-35, at halftime.

State shot 47% in the first half and made just 2 of 8 from 3 point range. The Bulldogs were 3 of 5 at the foul line and had six turnovers. Florida shot 54% in the opening half and made 3 of 8 beyond the 3 point arc. The Gators had only two first-half turnovers and made 6 of 13 at the foul line. Florida outrebounded State, 23-15, including eight offensive boards.

“We talked pregame about poor starts and needing focus to go into this game,” added Jans. “On the road against a very good basketball team playing their best right now. We did throw a punch and it landed, and our guys were ready to play. We talked a lot last night having to get off to a good start. We battled them around the basket and then it was a 14-0 run (by Florida) that turned the tide. Second half obviously got out of hand.”

Up Next

Mississippi State closes out the regular season on Saturday when the Bulldogs host Georgia. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum and the game will also be televised by the SEC Network. Saturday marks the first meeting this season between the two schools. After Tuesday’s home win over Alabama, Georgia is 21-9 overall and 9-8 in the SEC.