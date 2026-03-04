Florida blows out Bulldogs 86-68 to end State's stay in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

A couple of weeks after Mississippi State took a punch in a home loss to Florida, the Gators laid a haymaker to the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament chances in the SEC Tournament.

State traveled to Greenville, S.C. earlier this week and will be back on a plane quickly as the Bulldogs laid an egg in a 86-68 blowout loss to the Gators. State gave up 20 or more points in the first three quarters and were never in the ball game after the opening frame as UF dominated every aspect.

It was another disaster visit to the SEC Tournament for coach Sam Purcell and the Bulldogs who have been one and done in the field in three of the last four seasons. Last year, State was able to advance to round two after knocking off Missouri, but the Bulldogs lost in the next round to Ole Miss.

In this game, the Bulldogs were disjointed in every aspect from the start. The team struggled to make shots, defend and rebound as the Gators’ lead would grow by the minute. UF took a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and continued to extend that lead the next two frames.

After scoring 25 points in the second frame and leading 46-30, it was a 26-point third quarter that would deliver the knockout blow. The lead would get as high as 79-50 in the fourth quarter with 5:56 remaining though the Bulldogs had some production late.

State shot just 35% as a team and 31% from three as the Bulldogs were 5-of-16 from long range. The Gators on the other hand made 8-of-21 threes and shot 50% from the field while hitting 22-of-28 free throws. MSU was outrebounded 40-34.

All-SEC Freshman member Madison Francis being in foul trouble was a big issue for the Bulldogs as she was never able to get into a rhythm. Francis finished with just nine points in the game and had four blocks and three rebounds before fouling out after 17 minutes.

In her absence, there wasn’t much production from anyone else on either end until late in the ball game. Destiney McPhaul got in double figures by late in the fourth quarter as the senior had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting with six assists. Favour Nwaedozi had her 15th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but she finished 3-of-10 shooting.

Jaylah Lampley was noticeably missing from action as she spent the game watching from the bench. As of press time, no reason had been given for her absence.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 18-13 on the season and will likely officially drop off of the NCAA Tournament bubble. With a 5-11 record in the SEC for the regular season and an RPI in the 40s, it was already getting bleak for the Bulldogs’ tournament chances and now the team has lost five-straight games going into the postseason. ESPN’s Charlie Creme had the Bulldogs as the last team in on Wednesday.

Another possibility would be the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, an event that the Bulldogs competed in two seasons ago. State made a run to the Quarterfinal round in that tournament and would lose at Penn State with a chance to make the trip to Indianapolis. The postseason selections will be on the way in two weeks.