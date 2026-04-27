State to the Shield: 2026 Mississippi State NFL draftees and signees

Several 2025 Mississippi State football players earned a chance to compete for roster spots in the National Football League this fall. Two Bulldogs were drafted on the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft, and six were picked up on undrafted offers and invites to training camp as offseason workouts get underway across the league.

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs who are competing to make it to the league.

Drafted Bulldogs

WR Brenen Thompson – 4th Round, Los Angeles Chargers

2025 Stats: 57 catches, 1,054 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 18.5 yards/catch

Thompson turned heads right away with his blistering pace and pass-catching for the Bulldogs. A senior transfer from Oklahoma, he was labeled only as a deep threat before he set foot in Starkville. He leaves for the NFL as the only Bulldog receiver drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.

The Bulldogs’ leading receiver last year joins an offense tailor made for speedy playmakers. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s excitement was well documented by the Chargers’ social media team. Thompson’s impact is yet to be measured, but it’s easy to see why the Bolts wanted a player of his talents to aid quarterback Justin Herbert.

TE Seydou Traore – 5th Round Pick 180, Miami Dolphins

2025 Stats: 35 catches, 367 yards, 5 touchdowns, 10.5 yards/catch

Traore joined the Bulldogs in Year One under head coach Jeff Lebby and immediately flashed as a playmaker at tight end. His size and speed with the ball in his hands made for some good highlight tape in Starkville, and his stock rose quickly as he took part in the draft process.

The top Bulldog tight end joins a Dolphins organization in reset mode, so the potential is there to earn a spot right away. The Fins need new weapons on offense under new OC Bobby Slowik and new QB1 Malik Willis, and Traore can offer that right away.

Undrafted Free Agent Bulldogs

S Jahron Manning – Atlanta Falcons

2025 Stats: 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 6 passes defended

Manning made a big impact as a transfer in the 2025 Bulldog defense. A Mississippi native, Manning spent much of his career at Old Dominion before he earned a shot in Starkville. He played an important role, starting all 13 games for the Bulldogs and assisting in both the run and pass defense game.

OL Albert Reese IV – Carolina Panthers

2025 Stats: 69.0 Pass Block grade from Pro Football Focus, 9 starts at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard

Reese was the anchor of the offensive line for the Bulldogs last year. The four games he missed were critical absences, and when he was healthy he was the plug for wherever MSU had the most problems.

His versatility made him an intriguing prospect. At 6-7, 330 lbs he certainly holds the profile of an NFL lineman. In Carolina, he has an opportunity to make himself useful wherever needed.

RB Davon Booth – Cleveland Browns

2025 Stats: 136 carries, 552 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 15 catches, 165 rec yards, 2 rec touchdowns

Booth is a multi-purpose back who also offers potential on special teams. He joins a backfield with clear top backs, but may earn a spot if he can showcase the dual threat target ability in preseason.

He returned 18 kickoffs for 397 yards in his two years with the Bulldogs, averaging 22.1 yards per return.

Camp Invitee Bulldogs

LB Nevaeh Sanders – Seattle Seahawks

2025 Stats: 12 tackles, 1 sack

LB Nic Mitchell – Tennessee Titans

2025 Stats: 78 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

CB DeAgo Brumfield – Philadelphia Eagles

2025 Stats: 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 5 passes defended