Former Bulldog stars set for NFL playoffs

A highly competitive NFL season has led to what’s set to be an exciting playoff slate in 2026 and Mississippi State is set to have multiple players competing for a Super Bowl.

Everything kicks off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (FOX) when the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. Emmanuel Forbes and the Rams didn’t win their division so they enter as the No. 5 seed, but the Rams had the second-best record in the entire NFC at 12-5. Meanwhile, the Panthers won its division despite going 8-9 on the year.

Forbes is in the middle of his best year as a pro. After being a first-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2023, Forbes was waived by the team after two seasons and picked up by the Rams last year. Forbes has been a starter in 14 of his 17 games played this year and notched career highs across the board with 45 tackles, 18 passes defended, three interceptions and a forced fumble. Former State DL Jaden Crumedy is on the Panthers practice squad but isn’t active in this game.

Also on Saturday, will be a primetime clash between two NFC North rivals with the Chicago Bears and DE Montez Sweat hosting the Green Bay Packers. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Bears since 2020 and the first home game in the playoffs since 2018.

It’s a rubber matchup between the two bitter rivals with the Bears and Packers splitting the first two in the series, all within the last month. Green Bay won 28-21 at home on December 7 with the Bears taking the home game 22-16 in overtime on December 20.

Like Forbes, Montez Sweat started his career with Washington but has found a lot of success since leaving. This year was just the second time in his career that he notched 10.0 sacks and he added 53 tackles, 13.0 TFL and five pass deflections. Elgton Jenkins is a regular starter on the line for the Packers but has been out for the season with an injury.

On Sunday, a Noon kickoff welcomes P Logan Cooke and the Jacksonville Jaguars at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Jags are in the middle of a fantastic 2025-26 season as they’ve gone 13-4 and won the AFC South this year over the surging Houston Texans. Cooke is having an incredible career in the NFL as one of the best punters in the league and had 48.0 yards per punt this season. His net punting is some of the best in the history of the league with 44.7 ypp.

Monday night brings a big-time matchup in the Steel City as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the No. 5 seeded Houston Texans and former players RB Woody Marks and DE Denico Autry. The Steelers just clinched the AFC North last week with a last second miss from the Baltimore Ravens handing the Steelers a playoff berth and a first-round host.

The Texans started the year 0-3 and were 3-6 before reeling off nine-straight wins to close out the regular season. Marks was a big reason for the team’s success as he took over as the starting running back midseason. He had 703 rushing yards during the season with two touchdowns and added another 208 receiving yards and three more scores.

Autry has also helped the team this year after missing the first few games with injury. Playing a reserve role, the 12-year veteran has 3.5 sacks on the season and is a part of a dominant Texan defense.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is undefeated at home on Monday night football and the Steelers haven’t lost at home on Monday night since 1993. Something will have to give at 7:15 p.m.

LT Charles Cross and the Seattle Seahawks were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have a Bye in round one. Cross just recently signed a monster deal with the Seahawks to stay with the team long term and is coming off of an injury though should be healthy for game one next week.

The Bulldogs have had a champion in three-straight Super Bowls with Willie Gay and Chris Jones winning with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023-24 and Darius Slay with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Cross and the Seahawks will have their opportunity as the one seed in the NFC while the Texans are one of the hotter teams in the AFC and the Jaguars are in the middle of a breakthrough season.

It all begins on Saturday afternoon as another Bulldog looks to put their name in the history books.