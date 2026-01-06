Bulldogs strengthen defensive backfield with transfer corners Kaylib Singleton and Quentin Taylor

Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Corey Bell is having a good few days for the Bulldogs.

Just a couple of days after the announced return of star corner Kelley Jones, Bell landed Syracuse corner Kaylib Singleton and Iowa State’s Quentin Taylor. Both corners have multiple seasons remaining to help the Bulldogs.

Both committed to the Bulldogs after their visits that began on Monday.

Taylor has a connection to Bell through his time in Florida as a recruit. The 6’0, 175-pound defender played his high school football at Lake Minneloa High School where he earned offers from Iowa State, Virginia, Duke, South Florida and others.

After redshirting in 2024, Taylor was a starter in six of the team’s 12 games this past season and had 27 tackles, five pass breakups and 2.0 tackles for loss on the season. Four of those pass deflections came in Big 12 play. After head coach Matt Campbell and several of his staff members left for Penn State, Taylor entered the transfer portal and drew interest from around the country. Cincinnatti and Kentucky were expected trips for Taylor, but he committed to the Bulldogs.

As for Singleton, he was a highly-coveted cornerback just last year when he was coming out of Oakleaf High School in Florida. His commitment to the Bulldogs was first reported by Maroon and White Daily on Tuesday afternoon as he confirmed to Paul Jones his commitment.

The 6’1, 190-pounder had 16 tackles as a true freshman this year and added 0.5 TFL in eight games played. A four-star by Rivals, Singleton was rated as the nation’s No. 32 corner and was the No. 59 player in the state of Florida. He picked up a whole lot of offers during his high school recruitment last season with Bell offering along with Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State and a host of others.

The two bring three seasons of eligibility to the Bulldog defensive backfield and also raise both the floor and ceiling of the State secondary. Competition will now grow for the group as these two add into the mix that is led by Jones’ return as one of the top corners in the country next season.

The Bulldogs will also bring back Jayven Williams and Jett Jefferson. Redshirt freshman Kyle Johnson is also expected to contend for reps in year two after entering as a four-star corner for State.

These two take MSU to six commitments out of the transfer portal as they join Kemper County offensive lineman Mario Nash who committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Nash comes back into the fold in Starkville after spending one season as a redshirt at Florida State. He was previously committed to State in the summer of 2024 before committing to FSU.