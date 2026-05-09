No. 11 Mississippi State drops series in run-rule Game 3 defeat to No. 6 Auburn

It was a rough end to the week and regular season at Dudy Noble Field for Mississippi State on Saturday. The No. 11 Bulldogs lost the game and the series to No. 6 Auburn in a run-rule defeat to the Tigers.

The Bulldogs fell behind in the second inning, and it all unraveled from there. A solo home run off of McPherson was manageable, but the sophomore took a tumble while covering home plate on another base hit. He limped back to the mound, but head coach Brian O’Connor didn’t let him continue and risk further hurting himself.

Dane Burns came into the game and let up another run in the third, put up a zero in the fourth, and was knocked out for good in the fifth. Parker Rhodes was next out of the bullpen and gave up four runs on back to back hits, which brought out Jack Bauer to try and calm things down.

A four-run sixth inning put Auburn in position to win via run-rule with a 12-2 lead. The Bulldogs got on the board with a two-run home run by Ace Reese in the fifth, but the game was already getting out of hand. They stranded seven runners with six strikeouts through six innings.

Mississippi State faced an 11-run deficit in the seventh inning to try and keep the game alive. The top of the order was up to bat, starting with Gehrig Frei. The second baseman got a leadoff hit, followed by Reese to put two aboard. Blake Bevis caught one pitch well to right, but didn’t have the power to get it out and fouled before flying out.

Noah Sullivan was hit by a pitch to load up the bases with one gone, but Jacob Parker hit into a double play to end the game early.

The Bulldogs are on the road at Texas A&M for their final SEC series next week.