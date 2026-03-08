Georgia uses 3 ball to slip past Mississippi State, 102-96, in regular-season finale

Mississippi State was more competitive on Saturday against Georgia. But once again, the 3 pointer and final result were both similar. Georgia drilled 17 three pointers and went out to collect a 102-96 victory over Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum.

With the loss, State fell to 13-18 overall and finished 5-13 in the SEC, both marking the worst records in the Chris Jans era in Starkville. It also marked the first time under Jans that State has allowed 100 points or more in back to back games. Meanwhile, Georgia improved to 22-9 and 10-8 while bolstering it NCAA Tournament chances.

“They hit 17 three pointers for the game and we had some big turnovers,” head coach Chris Jans said afterwards. “Turnovers have become a bigger issue for us the last 4-5 games and it is hard to not get a shot on goal at all and give good teams more opportunities. (Georgia) did what they do this year. Pressing, playing up and down, shoot a lot of 3s and they made a high percentage of them.”

Josh Hubbard led all scorers with 42 points, his second-highest point total of his career and the fifth time he has scored 30 or more this season. Hubbard was 16 of 27 from the field, 7 of 15 from 3 point territory and had five rebounds and four assists, as well.

Afterwards, Hubbard was asked if he thought Saturday might be his last game at Humphrey Coliseum.

“Not at all,” Hubbard said. “I was so focused on building momentum going into the SEC Tournament. “Trying to create momentum for next week and trying to feel good about our (last game). Today we didn’t communicate very well in the first half and they were getting quick 3s and layups. As we got adjusted to that, they made hit big 3s in the second half.”

Ja’Borri McGhee collected 20 points, his SEC scoring high for the season, and Jayden Epps had 13 for State.

Kanon Catchings led a balanced Georgia scoring attack with 23 points while Marcus Millender had 18. Blue Cain and Jeremiah Wilkinson, a former State commit, each had 15 and Somto Cyril added 10.

Georgia remained hot from the perimeter in the second half and that kept Georgia in the game. The visiting Bulldogs led 65-52 with 10:22 left before catching fire again from 3 point territory. At one point, Georgia made four consecutive 3 pointers and sprinted out to an 84-71 lead with just over six minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite a late barrage of 3 pointers by Hubbard in the closing minutes, State never got any closer than four points the rest of the way and suffered its fifth straight loss.

For the game, State shot 58% and made 9 of 23 from 3 point range. State was 11 of 13 at the charity stripe, had 16 turnovers and outrebounded Georgia, 31-30. Georgia shot an even 50% from the field and made 17 of 29 beyond the 3 point arc. Georgia was 23 of 26 at the foul line and had 13 turnovers.

The first half was back and forth while featuring six lead changes and four ties. Neither team led by as many as five points until State stretched its lead to 47-39 late in the first half. The home-standing Bulldogs led 47-52 at halftime.

State shot a sizzling 73% in the opening half and made 4 of 8 beyond the 3 point arc. The Bulldogs were 5 of 6 at the foul line, had eight turnovers and both teams had 13 rebounds in the half. Georgia shot just 44% from the field in the first half but were red-hot from 3 point range, making 8 of 15. Georgia was 6 of 7 at the charity stripe and had seven turnovers.

With the regular season finished, State’s lone hopes of postseason this year hinge on a magical run at next week’s SEC Tournament.

“Coach Jans spoke to us about it and just that environment and Nashville can be fun,” added Hubbard. “It is a great 0pportunity for anybody that can experience that. Obviously, we are going to play hard but you want to play your best in the SEC Tournament. At this point we are trying to win the whole thing.”

Up Next



Mississippi State begins SEC Tournament play in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday with a 2 p.m. (ct) tipoff against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs and Sooners met earlier this season in early January and the Bulldogs grabbed a 72-53 win at Humphrey Coliseum. Oklahoma was 16-14 overall heading into Saturday night’s road game at Texas.