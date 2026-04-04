Georgia silences State's bats to clinch series, 3-1

No. 5 Georgia limited Mississippi State to five hits and then used a pair of late home runs to capture a 3-1 win on Friday, clinching the series. Georgia improved to 26-6 overall and 9-2 in the SEC while No. 5 State fell to 25-6 and 7-4. It also marked State’s first back-to-back losses on the season.

Georgia starter Dylan Vigue allowed just one run on two hits in 5.1 innings of work and had six walks and six KS. Paul Farley (3-0) got the win and tossed two shutout innings. Matt Scott earned his first save of the season and allowed just one hit in 1.2 innings of work.

State starter Tomas Vaincius (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season but still had another quality start. Vaincius allowed two runs on four hits in 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

State took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of walks to open the frame. Reed Stallman had an RBI groundout to plate Aidan Teel but it would be State’s lone run of the night.

Georgia’s OShaughnessy tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. An inning later, Paul Wynn led off the eighth with a solo blast to right field to give Georgia a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. The visiting Dogs would plate an insurance run in the ninth thanks to a Kolby Branch sacrifice fly.

Mississippi State and Georgia will conclude the series at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. The game time was pushed up due to expected wet weather in the area.