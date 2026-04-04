Georgia uses long ball to complete sweep of State, 8-5, in 10 innings

Michael O’Shaughnessy hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning Saturday as No. 5 Georgia completed a sweep of Mississippi State, 8-5, in 10 innings.

Georgia improved to 27-6 overall and remained atop the SEC standings at 10-2. No. 4 Mississippi State fell to 25-7 overall and 7-5 in the league.

The Diamond Dogs took a 3-0 lead after two innings thanks to a two-run homer by Ace Reese in the first and a solo shot by Vytas Valincius in the second, his first homer as a Bulldog.

Rylan Lujo got Georgia on the board in the third inning with an RBI single then Lujo hit a three-run homer in the fifth to give Georgia a 4-3 advantage. Brennan Hudson followed with a solo shot in the fifth to extend the Georgia lead to 5-3.

Mississippi State answered in the sixth and tied the game thanks to Gehrig Frei’s two-run homer. But that would be State’s final score of the game.

Lujo, Daniel Jackson and Ryan Black had three hits apiece to pace Georgia’s 16-hit attack, the most hits allowed by State this season. Caden Akoi (3-0), who got the save in Thursday’s win, got the victory and tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

Valincius and Bryce Chance each had two hits for State, who had nine hits on the day. Maddox Webb (0-1) took the loss and allowed three runs on four hits in two innings.

State returns to action on Tuesday as the Diamond Dogs host UAB with a 6 p.m. start. State returns to SEC play next weekend with a home series against Tennessee.