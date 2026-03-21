Late home runs lift No. 12 MSU to win against No. 13 UGA, 3-2

A day after Mississippi State had a disastrous inning deliver a win to Georgia in softball action, the visiting Bulldogs battled back in Athens.

Trailing 2-1 through the first six innings with just three hits, No. 12 MSU got back-to-back home runs in the sixth frame from Kiarra Sells and Kinley Keller to get a lead. Alyssa Faircloth did her job behind them over the next two innings and State evened up the series with a 3-2 victory over No. 13 UGA.

It was a pitcher’s ball game on Saturday as Faircloth went up against sophomore Addisen Fisher. Faircloth didn’t allow a run until a two-run frame in the fourth inning and Fisher allowed just two hits and no runs in the first four frames.

Faircloth tied Peja Goold with her seventh complete game and it was the sixth time this season she struck out double digit batters. The Troy transfer scattered five hits and surrendered the two runs in the fourth inning while walking no batters and striking out 11 in the game.

State hitters had six hits in the game with Sells finishing 2-for-2 with the home run and a walk. It was the second-straight day that MSU outhit the home Bulldogs with State having the heavy 12-3 advantage on Friday night.

All six of Georgia’s runs on Friday came in a disaster fifth inning. With State leading that ball game 3-0 and Goold in cruise control, the wheels came off. Goold walked the first two batters, but she was on the verge of getting out of trouble with two outs leading just one one run.

An error on Nadia Barbary opened the door for another run and then a two-run triple and two-run home run followed to blow the game open with a 6-3 UGA lead. Two of the three hits and all six runs came in that inning as State dropped the opener.

With the nice bounce back, MSU (29-5, 2-3 SEC) now has the opportunity to win a top 15 series on the road. The two teams will meet in a decisive game three on Sunday at 2 p.m.