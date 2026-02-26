No. 12 softball Bulldogs take down Georgia Tech on the road, 8-3

Pitching, defense and the home run ball have been the recipe for a great start to the season for No. 12 Mississippi State softball and those things traveled to the road on Wednesday.

Alyssa Faircloth’s dominant start allowed the Bulldogs to build a lead with the long ball as they went on the road to take down Georgia Tech 8-3. State hit four home runs in the game and closed strong to leave no doubt.

The Troy transfer Faircloth has been the Bulldogs’ best pitcher when it comes to strikeouts so far this season and she was at it again on Wednesday night. Faircloth (6-0) would throw 5.1 innings and strike out 11 batters along the way as she scattered five hits and a couple of runs and had zero walks. She has now struck out 73 batters and walked seven in the first 40.1 innings as she leads the team in strikeouts, innings and wins.

Faircloth stayed away from the big inning which proved to be key in this game. After State got a 1-0 lead in the second on Des Rivera’s home run, Georgia Tech’s Jayden Gailey answered it in the bottom of the inning, but State would get a little cushion.

Nadia Barbary homered in the third inning to get the lead back, and then Barbary would score again in the fifth when Kiarra Sells doubled off the wall in left field. A sacrifice fly that followed that at bat from Anna Carder made it 4-1 going to the sixth.

Georgia Tech hit another solo home run in the sixth inning off of Faircloth and pulled the score to within 4-2, but State would immediately deal the final blow. Sells continued her strong start to the year by hitting a solo homer to center in the seventh and Morgan Bernardini drove a three-run home run out of the yard to make it 8-2. A two-out single in the bottom of the seventh by Georgia Tech was purely academic from there.

State had nine hits in the game with five of them going for extra bases. Bernardini and Sells did the most damage as Sells had a double, home run and two RBI. Bernardini had two hits and three RBI on her home run and Rivera 2-for-4 with the solo shot.

After Faircloth pitched the first 5.1 innings, State brought in Peja Goold to pick up her second save of the season. Goold threw the final 1.2 innings, gave up two hits, two walks, one run and struck out two.

The Bulldogs (15-1) are now headed to Clemson, S.C. to take part in the Tiger Invitational this weekend and it begins on Friday morning at 9 a.m. with a matchup with Wofford. Saturday brings an 11 a.m. battle with Georgia Southern and then a 2 p.m. top 25 showdown with No. 25 Clemson at 2 p.m.