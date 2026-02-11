State hopes to stop mini skid with tough Georgia team in Starkville

Like many years inside the SEC, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster again for Sam Purcell’s Mississippi State team.

For three seasons in a row, he’s been able to garner a top 10 win, but the coach has also had wins for the taking that the Bulldogs couldn’t get. State had triumphs against a top 10 Kentucky team at home and then Purcell’s first ever top 25 road win at Tennessee. But there’s also been disappointment.

Like a road trip to a top 20 Texas Tech team that saw the Bulldogs go from a double-digit lead in the first half to losing to the Red Raiders. There was a five-point loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt and then a disappointing defeat to unranked Missouri that followed as well. Blowout losses at Oklahoma and South Carolina also lead to some head scratching from MSU fans.

The Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7 SEC) are in the middle of the final stretch of games as the month of February heats up and wins are at a premium. It makes the margin for error incredibly small for State the rest of the way.

“I look at our season, especially late, and if you look at the rebounding we’ve done well. That’s effort and heart,” Purcell said. “I love this team and love their energy; we’re just playing in a year where it’s the hardest it’s been in SEC basketball. We’ve already participated in 11 Quad I games. What’s causing us from winning more of those?

“For us it’s been relentless effort around the rim to cut people off and not letting them get by us for high percentage shots. Two is the turnovers and flowing better on offense. Small stuff behind the scenes.”

It’s certainly hard to question the effort from Purcell’s team. They’re averaging 43 rebounds per game and outrebounding their opponents by double digits on average. There’s an exciting young core that includes freshmen Madison Francis (13.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.8 BPG), Favour Nwaedozi (12.6 PPG, 10.2 PPG) and Jaylah Lampley (9.2 PPG) and that bodes well for the future if the Bulldogs can hold on to them.

There’s also some things that show the inexperience and youth of the team like the 14.8 turnovers per game. That’s something that Purcell has to see cleaned up on Thursday night as State hosts a strong Georgia team (19-5, 5-5 SEC) who is on the verge of top 25 status and getting some new life under fourth-year head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

“She took some bumps last year with a lot of young kids and those young kids came back for her and they’re playing like no other,” Purcell said of UGA. “She did a phenomenal job of getting key pieces in the portal. They’re physical and strong but what you’re seeing different is a swag about them. This is going to be an absolute war.”

State is hanging on to NCAA projections, but the wins have to come down the stretch. The Bulldogs need several more to secure the team’s second NCAA Tournament berth in a row and the third under Purcell and top 10 matchups loom later with Texas and LSU.

Thursday night (6:30 p.m. SEC Network+) is a good place to start with Humphrey Coliseum hosting a Black Out. Purcell hopes that his team can end a two-game skid and continue to build an NCAA Tournament resume.

“What’s your goal? It’s like anything in life – what did you sign up for? We signed up for the Big Dance,” Purcell said. “What we’re trying to help them understand is don’t get caught up with the name. Be more dialed in at the opponent. We have six opponents left and each one of them provide a great opportunity.”