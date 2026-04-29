No. 10 Mississippi State takes Governor's Cup in 7-3 win over No. 17 Ole Miss

Mississippi State baseball picked up its first piece of silverware for the 2026 season on Tuesday. A trip to Pearl for the Governor’s Cup yielded a ranked win and a trophy for the Diamond Dawgs, who took down rivals Ole Miss 7-3 at Trustmark Park.

The Bulldogs jumped out in front early with a four-run first inning. Jacob Parker, Bryce Chance and Kevin Milewski all recorded two-out RBI hits to establish the 4-0 lead, and Parker added another RBI hit in the next inning to make it 5-0 early on.

Things got dicey for the Bulldogs in the sixth inning as Peyton Fowler got off target. Chris Billingsley Jr. came into the game to try and get out of a jam, but ended up surrendering three runs on two hits. Tyler Pitzer followed to get the final punchout needed with the bases loaded. Though the lead was cut to 5-3, he ended up leaving three stranded.

The Bulldogs would add another run in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly ball from Ace Reese to make it 6-3. Two innings later it was 7-3 after a sacrifice hit by Drew Wyers, who reached first base after the throw hit off his back.

With two runners in scoring position, the Rebels walked Reese to load the bases on one out rather than risk a big hit. It put Noah Sullivan at the plate instead. He took a pitch to the shoulder, but the home plate umpire claimed it was a foul ball. He would go down swinging for out two, and defensive substitute Reed Stallman followed in kind.

Dane Burns entered the game in the eighth inning and stayed out for the ninth. He had a four-run lead to work with against the heart of the Ole Miss order and took them down 1-2-3. Leadoff hitter Tristan Bissetta was thrown out on a close call at first, Judd Utermark flew out to center, and Will Furniss struck out looking to end the game.

The Bulldogs head to Austin to take on No. 4 Texas this weekend in SEC action.