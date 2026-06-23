Mississippi State Great Jeff Brantley selected for College Baseball HOF 2026 Class

Mississippi State Diamond Dawg great Jeff Brantley will join his former teammates and head coach in the College Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Brantley, who pitched for the Bulldogs from 1982-1985, was named with 20 other college baseball standouts for the 2026 induction class.

Brantley owns the record for most career wins in SEC history with 45 and won 18 games as the ace on the famous 1985 squad that made its way to Omaha. Brantley was the flamethrower who complemented the powerful offense of Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro, both of whom he will join in the Hall of Fame.

Brantley will also join former head coach Ron Polk, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame previously.

Brantley is already a member of the Mississippi State Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

After his college career concluded, Brantley was drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants and played 14 seasons of Major League Baseball. He suited up for the Giants for six seasons before stints with the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers. He called it a career after the 2001 season.

In his time in The Show, Brantley was named an All-Star in 1990 and won the NL Relief Man Award in 1996 when he led the league in saves. He was also named to the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.

Brantley moved up to the booth in the mid-2000s as a color commentator for ESPN and an in-studio pundit for Baseball Tonight. In 2006 he joined the radio team covering the Cincinnati Reds and eventually the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast team.