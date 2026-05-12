Mississippi State HC Brian O'Connor talks Ryan McPherson in Monday radio spots

Mississioppi State pitcher Ryan McPherson made his long awaited return to the mound on Saturday in Game Three of an SEC series against No. 6 Auburn. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning before letting up a run in the second, and he injured his ankle while covering home plate on a base hit.

While the injury didn’t appear to be anything major, O’Connor made the decision to go to the bullpen rather than risk a further setback or a compromised performance due to the ankle tweak.

O’Connor spoke to Brian Hadad on SuperTalk Mississippi about McPherson on Monday, saying that he believed he would be ready to go at the weekend, but will “talk to him today and find out where he’s at, and get an update when we get out there for practice.”

McPherson left the game with clear frustration that he wasn’t able to hit his pitch cap, but the decision to go to the bullpen was made with his process in mind. The return of the former Friday starter has the potential to be hugely impactful for the Bulldogs, and losing him again would be a big blow to the team’s postseason ambitions.

O’Connor opened up about the process of returning to action for the sophomore ace on Dawg Talk, a semi-regular radio hour hosted by Neil Price. In the conversation, the head coach pointed to the hard work that goes into rehabilitating and monitoring the entire throwing process for McPherson.

“He was down for seven weeks from the incident,” O’Connor said. “We gave him time off not even throwing, then there’s throwing protocol when something like this happens that you have to follow. You follow it and based on what the player is telling you, how he feels and those measurables, how hard they’re throwing off of flat ground, bullpen things like that. And again, every step has to go well. You can’t have a day or week that you have a setback, then it’s thrown out of whack. Everything progressed on the timeline.”

McPherson only threw against live batters in the week leading up to the Auburn series. He wasn’t available for bullpen action in the midweek clash with Nicholls State. Even if he was, O’Connor wanted him back as a starter to help ramp up his involvement going into postseason play.

“Tuesday we had him throw off the mound to a few hitters, and how he felt the next couple days allowed us to start him on Saturday,” O’Connor continued. “We’ll have to see how he feels over the coming days to determine if he can do it again this weekend. If he can, provided he’s effective, do you add pitches on top of that? It’s an ongoing process monitored every day, every week, and what you hope is that by NCAA Regional time, the pitch count is driven up, but that’s only possible if everything continues to go as planned.”

Starting McPherson, even as he works up to full strength, allows the staff to more carefully control his situational pitching. In a relief appearance, you can’t script when or how someone will have to pitch. In a start it was more of a blank slate for him to get the game rolling how he’s become accustomed to.

There is also the risk that if something goes wrong early, or during warm ups, a starting change can be made rather than blowing up a middle inning or game plan. Overall, it’s about planning and meticulously managing his return to form.

“We’re not just pulling stuff out of a hat,” O’Connor said. “There’s a lot of thought and vetting out in order to do what you believe is right by the young man and right by the team.”

In the first inning against Auburn, the signs were there that McPherson’s strength was returning. He hit 98 on the radar gun and had some good fastball control.

“Right out of the gate, I thought the velocity in the first inning was tremendous. As good as I’ve ever seen out of him,” O’Connor said. “It looked like there was a back off a bit the second inning, which you understand. No one goes from throwing however many innings he threw the opening weekend at Arkansas, to being down for seven weeks, to going out there and for your command to be perfect. We spent a number of weeks ramping these guys up before the start of the season, and even opening weekend, they’re not perfect. That’s kind of what this is with a runway.”

The stamina and the control will need to come back for McPherson to round back into the form fans saw early in the season. There was plenty of hype around where the team could go with two ace pitchers like McPherson and Tomas Valincius, but it has to be done the right way.

It was the right time for McPherson to return to the mound, and this weekend at Texas A&M will be another high-level test for him as he works his way back.

“It’s a tough position to be in, but he wants the ball. Medically, we thought it was safe to give him the ball,” O’Connor said. “Now, if everything is good over the coming days, you build and add layers to it. What a weapon it would be that we haven’t had most of SEC play if we’ve got him back to full strength and in a better position come NCAA regional time.”