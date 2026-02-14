Strong pitching leads the way as State takes series from Hofstra, 6-1

A day after Mississippi State had to sweat things out in the final inning of Brian O’Connor’s debut, Saturday’s game one of a doubleheader was much more comfortable.

The Diamond Dawgs got some dominant pitching from a trio of hurlers and a few timely hits on the way to a 5-0 victory. That win would seal the series for State against the Pride before the finale coming shortly.

Like Friday night’s game, the hits weren’t plenty for the State offense, but Saturday did bring a bit more offense. After getting a 6-5 win against Hofstra in the first game on just three hits, MSU had seven hits in game two of the series with four of those being doubles.

A trio of those doubles opened up the game in the fifth inning. James Nunnallee started things with a leadoff double and was followed by Ace Reese sending one in the gap to score a run. With one out, Reed Stallman would keep his hot streak alive with an RBI double that would push the lead out to 5-0 through five innings.

State had gotten that lead due to a good start in the first. Reese doubled with one out and then starting pitcher Sean Hamilton hit two batters in a row and walked another to get the first run on the board. A sacrifice fly from Ryder Woodson and RBI single from Bryce Chance with two outs made it 3-0 after a frame.

In the middle of the lull, State got some strong pitching and defense. Tomas Valincius made his first career start with the Bulldogs a game early after initially being tabbed for game three. The lefty transfer from Virginia threw 5.1 innings and gave up four hits, no runs and just one walk with six strikeouts to earn the win.

South Carolina transfer Brendan Sweeney followed him up with a strong bullpen performance in his debut. Sweeney threw 3.2 innings, surrendered just two hits, and didn’t walk a batter while his only run came on a solo home run with two outs in the ninth. He struck out five batters.

State’s offense finished with eight total hits with two each off the bat from Reese and Chance. Reese had two doubles in the game. Gehrig Frei entered the ninth game as a pinch hitter in the ninth and delivered an RBI single on the first pitch he saw that extended the lead. Frei started Friday night at second base but Gatlin Sanders was in his place on Saturday.