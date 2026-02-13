Diamond Dawgs looking to 'run to' expectations as anticipated season begins

257 days since Ryan McPherson threw the final pitch of the season for Mississippi State, he will toe the rubber at Dudy Noble Field having a completely different feeling.

As McPherson walked off the mound, getting the final out of the eighth inning in a 5-2 loss to Florida State, a lot of different emotions had settled inside. It was the end of his freshman season and his future was in doubt. One chapter had come to an end with a team that would never play together again. Would he remain a Bulldog and who would be his coach?

He still thinks back to that moment as he now prepares for year two in maroon and white. It’s made him stronger.

“It’s a huge motivating factor. Just being put in that situation last year and the result didn’t happen,” McPherson said of the end of the year. “We lost a lot of really good players last year and it sucks it had to happen and how it ended. Hoping for the people that have their last year this year that it won’t happen again and hopefully we win it.”

Within the next couple of hours from that final ending in Tallahassee, McPherson did know who would be running things in Starkville, but uncertainty was still prevalent. Pitching coach Justin Parker had run the team for the final few weeks of the season as an Interim Coach and he got the Bulldogs to the Regional Final.

Parker would later be retained by O’Connor and McPherson announced his return for year two simultaneously. Others followed and O’Connor and his staff have since built a strong roster of high school and transfer portal talent.

It’s a team that has already impressed those around college baseball as the Diamond Dawgs enter as a consensus top 6 team. That doesn’t bother the coach, but he hopes his players stay locked in on the end goal.

“Certainly, the prognosticators out there have ranked this team very high. We’ve talked about that as a team,” O’Connor said. “If that’s what we are, we will earn that on the field and that’s earned every day. Right now, it’s got a place and it’s over here. You play in a program of this magnitude, there are constant things that you can view as a distraction. That’s part of playing in a program like this.”

Starting rotation looking to make noise inside the league

O’Connor has decisions to make on opening day at the plate. The Bulldogs have several players vying for spots in the field and at the plate and that will bear itself out as the season rolls along.

On the mound, O’Connor and Parker have a set rotation for this weekend against Hofstra. McPherson will throw out first pitch on Friday as the Opening Day starter while second-year left hander Charlie Foster takes Saturday’s game and Virginia sophomore LHP transfer Tomas Valincius pitches on Sunday.

Those starters and the many more bullpen pieces have been a pill for hitters in the offseason.

“We’re going to have one of the better rotations in college baseball, from a talent standpoint,” senior outfielder Bryce Chance said. “Hitting in intrasquad is as difficult as I’ve ever had it at Mississippi State. I think they’ve really taken off, especially since we’ve been back in the spring.”

McPherson will step up in year two after throwing mostly out of the bullpen last season. He had a 4-1 record with a 4.12 ERA In 20 appearances with three saves and two starts. He also struck out 56 batters and walked 15 to make a freshman impression.

A lot of players will get their shot to prove something this weekend as well. For O’Connor, it’s his own chance to chase something on an even bigger stage inside the SEC. He’s challenging his team to follow his lead.

“What I talk to them about is as a man, you make a choice. You either run to it, or you run away from it. I believe that this group of young men are excited to run to it,” O’Connor said of expectations. “You can’t run away from expectations. It is what it is, it’s got its place. It comes down to going out there and playing tough, great, fundamental baseball. That’s what this program was built on and will continue to be built on.”

Weather permitting, the series will begin on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and the series closes Sunday at 1 p.m.