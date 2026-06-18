Mississippi State HS Baseball recruits invited to MLB Draft Combine

Several Mississippi State baseball recruits are invited to attend the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, Arizona next week. Here is the full list of commits who are invited to attend, per MLB.com.

RHP Wilson Andersen – Jesuit HS

The No. 108 ranked prospect by MLB.com and a highly regarded two-way player with experience at shortstop. His primary position is as a pitcher. Andersen has a wicked fastball and clocked in at 97 mph during a Perfect Game event last summer, and hit 98 in games as a senior.

C Will Brick – Christian Brothers HS

Brick is a standout catching recruit and rated No. 51 as a draft prospect, with some projections having him creep into the late first round. Won the 2026 Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year award as a senior and won gold with the U18 Team USA at the World Cup in Japan.

RHP Landon Brown – Iowa Colony HS

Like Brick, Brown is rated just outside the Top 50 prospect rankings, as the No. 63 ranked prospect. He’s got a fastball in the mid 90s and throws a nice mix of pitches with a splitter, slider and curveball.

RHP Jacob Carbaugh – Plant City HS

Carbaugh flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt after developing a strong relationship with State’s pitching coach, Justin Parker. He spoke with Maroon and White Daily last year about the process, and how a joint effort from Chris Lemonis’ staff and Brian O’Connor swayed his mind, along with his close relationship with classmates Will Brick and Wilson Andersen.

SS Noah Danza – Gloucester Catholic HS

Danza was another player to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs a year ago. He was part of the wave of recruiting momentum started by the arrival of O’Connor, and offers a potential fix at shortstop down the road.

RHP Denton lord – South Walton HS

Lord is rated as the No. 72 prospect in the 2026 draft class and is another Team USA alum who chose the Bulldogs a year ago as he entered his senior year.

SS Rocco Maniscalco – Oxford HS

A Bulldog legacy as the son of former Diamond Dawg Matthew Maniscalco, Rocco is the No. 56 prospect in the 2026 draft class. He reclassified from the 2027 class and added his name to the impressive high school haul for O’Connor’s first full year of recruiting.

OF Martin Shelar – Marist School

Another early Bulldog commit, and the No. 193 prospect in the draft class. Shelar first committed to Mississippi State in October of 2024 and held true to that throughout the process. He is a highly regarded high school outfield prospect in this draft.

The MLB Draft Combine takes place next week in Phoenix, Arizona. The 2026 MLB Draft will take place July 11-12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.