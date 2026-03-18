No. 6 Diamond Dawgs take down Jackson State 17-1

After dropping the opening series of Southeastern Conference play, No. 6 Mississippi State needed a release on Tuesday night.

The Diamond Dawgs got just that in the form of a matchup with Jackson State. State scored a run in each of the five innings of the game and got a one-hitter from the pitching staff in a 17-1 win in seven innings.

The Bulldog offense had 12 hits in the game with eight walks and two hit batters. Eight different players got hits as well with five doubles. State scored two runs in the first, four in the second and had back-to-back five-run frames in the fourth and the fifth to pull away in the instate matchup.

Offensively, the Bulldogs had a 3-for-4 afternoon from freshman Jacob Parker including a double and an RBI.

“We’re obviously a really deep and really great team and I’m trying to seize every opportunity I can when I get in the lineup because it’s fun. It’s baseball,” Parker said. “I love being out there with my guys.”

It was 2-for-2 at the top of the order from Aidan Teel with two walks, a double and an RBI. Gehrig Frei finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Drew Wyers finished with three RBI on his double, Reed Stallman had three RBI and Noah Sullivan drove in two.

Pitching coach Justin Parker got some work for several weekend contributors on the mound as the Diamond Dawgs started freshman left hander Maddox Miller. The Oak Grove alum threw 2.0 innings, gave up one hit and one walk and struck out three batters with no runs.

Behind Miller, fellow freshman Parker Rhodes had 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings with a strikeout and one hit batter. Charlie Foster struggled in his inning as he walked the first three batters he faced and gave up the only run of the game. Tyler Pitzer and Brendan Sweeney threw two scoreless innings and didn’t give up a hit.

“First and foremost, we wanted to get Maddox Miller a start. We really like this kid,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Obviously, tough end of the game on Friday night (vs. Arkansas). He earned that opportunity. We felt like it was the right matchup coming into the weekend. I wanted to get the kid out there and give him a start (Tuesday) but limit his pitch count because I think he’ll be valuable on the weekend.”

Back in the win column, State (17-4) now has a chance to pick up more momentum as they host a three-game slate at Dudy Noble Field this weekend. The Bulldogs take on the Vanderbilt Commodores beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Saturday game is slated for 6 p.m. with Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.