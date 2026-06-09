Mississippi State's Jacob Parker named Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game
The honors continue to roll in for Mississippi State freshman Jacob Parker.
The “Pride of Purvis” was named Freshman Player of the Year by Perfect Game on Tuesday after a standout rookie season in Starkville. He became the everyday starter in right field entering SEC play and never looked back.
Parker equaled a program freshman record of 18 home runs as a rookie, joining Rafael Palmeiro with that distinction. He averaged .339 at the plate with 62 RBI, and belted four postseason home runs as the Bulldogs made their way to the Super Regional round for the first time in five years.
Parker was named a First Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday. He became the first Bulldog since J.T. Ginn in 2019 to earn the honor, with Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines both earning Second Team distinctions in their respective freshman campaigns.