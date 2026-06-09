Mississippi State's Jacob Parker named Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game

The honors continue to roll in for Mississippi State freshman Jacob Parker.

The “Pride of Purvis” was named Freshman Player of the Year by Perfect Game on Tuesday after a standout rookie season in Starkville. He became the everyday starter in right field entering SEC play and never looked back.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿



Jacob Parker put together an incredible first season offensively, hitting .339 with 18 💣s, 62 RBIs and scoring 51 times himself. https://t.co/6D3ReYEi5N pic.twitter.com/z4mATG5tyg — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) June 9, 2026

Jacob Parker. Perfect Game Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/mxApxPDTGh — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 9, 2026

Parker equaled a program freshman record of 18 home runs as a rookie, joining Rafael Palmeiro with that distinction. He averaged .339 at the plate with 62 RBI, and belted four postseason home runs as the Bulldogs made their way to the Super Regional round for the first time in five years.

Parker was named a First Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday. He became the first Bulldog since J.T. Ginn in 2019 to earn the honor, with Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines both earning Second Team distinctions in their respective freshman campaigns.