Bulldogs tame No. 7 Kentucky with 71-59 triumph at the Hump

In the middle of a grueling stretch this month, Sam Purcell’s message to his Mississippi State team is to continue to fight.

The Bulldogs played their second-straight game against a top 10 opponent with No. 7 Kentucky in town and it was the fourth-straight top-20 matchup with three of those coming against top 10 teams. After narrowly losing to Vanderbilt on Thursday night, Purcell’s team made sure that this one counted.

Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 23 points, including seven in the fourth quarter and Mississippi State got a top 10 upset over No. 7 Kentucky on Sunday.

“Shoutout to everybody in the organization. It’s time,” Purcell said of the win. “It’s time to finally capitalize on the last four games and the moments that you’ve had. You’ve shown that you’ve been a top 25 team but haven’t put it to the fourth quarter. Our fans were phenomenal. I’ll take on anybody in the country here at the Hump.

It was the third season in a row that Purcell had knocked off a top 10 opponent. The coach beat the defending national champions and No. 9 LSU in 2023-24 and No. 10 Oklahoma in 2024-25. This one was the highest ranked opponent that Purcell has beaten.

The Bulldogs held the Wildcats to 11 points in the third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and get control of the ball game. A 15-2 run highlighted by two 3-pointers from Traynna Crisp and a five-point spurt from Richardson would give the Bulldogs all the momentum they needed in the game.

“It felt good in the moment. We know that everybody on the team can get a bucket,” Crisp said. “When we’re playing our style of basketball, it gets dangerous. It felt good to be able to share that with my teammates.”

State gave up 15 points or less in three of the four quarters, with a 20-point second quarter being the only productive offensive 10 minutes for the Wildcats. That quarter allowed them to get a lead in the game as they came back from an 11-point deficit to take a 33-30 advantage at the break.

Purcell would see his team get back on track in the third quarter as they held UK to 11 points and built a 48-44 lead. That advantage was 48-47 when the big run came to help put the Wildcats away.

State dominated the rebounding in the game with a 52-35 edge and it was headlined by Favour Nwaedozi’s 21-rebound effort.

“After that heartbreaker (vs. Vanderbilt) we took that Friday off and just went to the war room. We were beat up with bodies and put one heck of a game plan together. Shoutout to (the staff) for coming up with different matchups.”

Nwaedozi also had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Richardson had her career-high in points and added another seven rebounds. Crisp had 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) shot 6-of-16 (38%) from three and 27-of-58 (47%) from the field. They held Kentucky (17-3, 4-2 SEC) to just 23-of-72 (32%) and 5-of-29 (17%) from three.

Kentucky did have five players in double figures led by the 15 points and seven assists from Tonie Morgan. Asia Boone and Amiela Hassett had 11 points each and Clara Strack finished with a double-double scoring 10 points and pulling down 15 rebounds, though she was 3-of-16 from the field.

With a huge top 10 win now on the resume, the Bulldogs look to build more for postseason possibilities. That continues with yet another top 25 team on the way next Sunday at No. 21 Alabama (17-3, 3-3 SEC) at 2 p.m.