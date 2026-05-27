Mississippi State Kickoff and Broadcast Info for Weeks 1-3

Mississippi State football will be back on the gridiron in just over three months. The 2026 season may still be some time away, but its inching closer with the reveal of kickoff times and television broadcast information for the first three weeks.

Mississippi State opens the season at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville with an early evening kickoff against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, September 5. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

The next two games will both be on the road against Power 4 opponents. The first takes the Bulldogs up north to Minneapolis for the first ever meeting with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m. That battle in Big 10 territory will air on CBS.

Then SEC play starts a bit early for the Bulldogs on September 19 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Bulldogs will face the Gamecocks at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Bulldogs finished the 2025 season with a 5-8 record, going 1-7 in SEC play and losing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to Wake Forest.