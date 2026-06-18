Mississippi State lands 3B Nolan Grawe through transfer portal

Mississippi State baseball picked up its sixth commitment on Wednesday evening. South Dakota State transfer Nolan Grawe committed to the Bulldogs after an All-Summit League year with the Jackrabbits.

Grawe announced his commitment on his Instagram account.

Grawe signed with the Jackrabbits out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School in Iowa and became an immediate contributor in the infield in conference play. He took over the hot corner and made the All-Summit League Second Team as a freshman, despite playing just 12 games in 2025. As a sophomore, he made the First Team with 70 hits, including 23 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The sophomore posted a .949 fielding percentage defensively in 2026 whole batting .323 at the plate with a .527 SLG%.

Grawe was a three-time All-State selection at Cedar Rapids in high school, where he was captain of the Class 4A team, and led the team to a state championship in his senior year. He posted a remarkable .496 batting average as a senior with a .597 on-base percentage.

Grawe gives the Bulldogs an experienced fielder at third base just a day after Army transfer Josiah Overbeek committed to the program. Both players have the opportunity to fill in the role that will be vacated by projected first-round pick Ace Reese.