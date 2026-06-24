Mississippi State lands North Florida transfer Carter White

Mississippi State baseball picked up a second transfer portal addition on Wednesday, bringing in outfielder Carter White out of North Florida. White played his freshman season at UCF before transferring to North Florida, where he played in 100 games over two seasons.

White posted a batting average of .302 with 54 hits and 51 RBI in 2026, including 14 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

Fired up to be in maroon and white. @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/6Ep22Puw37 — carter white (@carter4white) June 24, 2026

White adds experience to the Bulldog outfield that lost plenty of it after the 2026 season. Bryce Chance, Vytas Valincius and Blake Bevis all graduated while James Nunnallee hopped in the portal to take his talents elsewhere.

White is a native of Naples, Florida, where he attended St. John Neumann High School. He was a high school teammate of current Bulldog Ryder Woodson, who graduated high school the following year after White. At SJH, White was a two-time Florida Player of the Year finalist and two-time Offensive Player of the Year with a batting average of more than .360 in each of his three years as a starter.