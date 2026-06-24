Mississippi State lands Oregon transfer C Burke-Lee Mabeus

Mississippi State added another option at catcher through the transfer portal, signing Burke-Lee Mabeus out of Oregon. He announced the news on his Instagram page at noon on Wednesday.

Mabeus will be a junior in 2027 with two years of starting experience under his belt.

The Oregon catcher started in 46 games with 55 appearances as a sophomore in 2026, and helped the Ducks reach the Austin Super Regional before losing back-to-back games against Texas. Mabeus posted a .286 batting average for the campaign with 50 hits with 31 RBI, including 14 extra-base hits and eight home runs. His proficiency at the plate also saw him post a .509 slugging percentage.

Defensively, Mabeus was an asset for the Ducks with a .993 fielding percentage and only 6 errors across two seasons behind home plate. He was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey award as a sophomore.

Mabeus had an impressive freshman campaign with the Ducks in 2025. He earned a spot on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team with appearances in 41 games with 30 starts. In that season he posted a .755 OPS with 23 RBI.

Mabeus joins a catcher group that could yet return 2026 starter Kevin Milewski with Chone James a possibility to back up or try his hand at another role in the infield.