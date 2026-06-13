Mississippi State lands RHP Carson Fair

Mississippi State baseball added another right-handed relief pitcher out of the Memphis Tigers bullpen on Friday night, bringing Carson Fair to Starkville through the transfer portal.

Fair worked as the closer for the Tigers in the 2026 season and recorded 10 saves.

Fair moved to the Tigers after two years at Pearl River Community College, where he recorded eight saves with 35 strikeouts in 26.2 innings of work as a sophomore. He held a 2.70 earned run average.

The Southaven native spent 2026 a bit closer to home with Memphis, and posted a 3.51 earned run average in 22 appearances with 25.2 innings pitched. He posted 28 strikeouts with just 15 hits and 10 earned runs on his way to a breakout year at the Division I level.

Fair’s early involvement led to a save in a midweek upset over Ole Miss in March, his fourth of the year to that point, with three strikeouts and no hits allowed in 1.1 innings of work to close out the Rebels.

Fair joins a Bulldog bullpen that was in search of late-game specialists. Senior Ben Davis was the most experienced righty in the State bullpen last season, and proved reliable to manage the final three innings of games. There is a wealth of left-handed options among to return from the 2026 team, but the Bulldogs made a push in the portal to sign righties, and now have two with Fair and South Carolina transfer Zach Russell.