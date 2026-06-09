Mississippi State lands Samford transfer Jake Souders

Mississippi State baseball is wasting no time gearing up for 2027. Head coach Brian O’Connor landed the program’s second transfer portal commitment on Tuesday when Jake Souders announced his decision to become a Bulldog.

The All-Southern Conference outfielder and Birmingham native will take his talents to Starkville this fall after an impressive sophomore campaign at Samford.

Souders announced his decision to join the Bulldogs on social media on Tuesday.

I am blessed for what is ahead and can’t wait for this next chapter in Starkville. God is good and faithful. #HailState pic.twitter.com/aFpgtiToMK — Jake Souders (@JakeSouders27) June 9, 2026

Souders was a Southern Conference All-Freshman selection in 2025 with a .327 average at the plate, eight home runs and 46 RBI. He also posted a .502 slugging percentage with 22 multi-hit games. His game further expanded in his sophomore year. He recorded 46 RBI again with 13 home runs and averaged .356 at the plate with 78 total hits.

Pete Nakos reported last week for On3 that Souders had visits set for Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama as well as Mississippi State. The highly sought-after outfielder chose the Bulldogs despite strong interest from SEC rivals, including the Crimson Tide in his home state.

Souders played against Mississippi State in a midweek nonconference matchup in April. He drove in the only run of the day for Samford in an 11-1 run-rule win for MSU. He joins Brady Christman as the first two players of MSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.