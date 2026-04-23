Mississippi State lands Seton Hall transfer Tajuan Simpkins

Mississippi State added another guard through the transfer portal on Thursday. Seton Hall transfer Tajuan Simpkins announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on social media.

Lets go bulldogs 🐶 pic.twitter.com/7v5VJqC8vl — Tajuan Simpkins (@SimpkinsTajuan) April 23, 2026

Simpkins averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game at Seton Hall last season, and shot 37% from beyond the arc.

The 6-4 guard out of Liberty Heights Christian spent two years developing his game at Northwest Florida State College from 2022 to 2024 and transferred to Elon as a redshirt sophomore. In one year with the Phoenix, he led the team with 45 steals and 146 free throws made, ranking fourth on the team with 14.6 points per game. He started 12 games in 29 appearances at Elon before transferring to Seton Hall for his junior season.