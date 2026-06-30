Mississippi State lands transfer RHP Thomas Allen

The transfer portal haul continues for Mississippi State baseball and head coach Brian O’Connor. The Bulldogs needed arms to round out an impressive transfer class, and the bullpen got another strong prospect on Tuesday with the signing of Louisiana Tech transfer Thomas Allen.

The freshman signed with LA Tech out of Benton High School last year and is now set to represent a different team of Bulldogs in 2027.

Thomas Allen spent his freshman year at Louisiana Tech, where he posted a 5-3 record with a 3.54 earned run average in 19 appearances. The right-hander did most of his work out of the bullpen, with just one start as a rookie, but struck out 49 batters in 48.1 innings pitched and allowed a batting average of just .195 from 190 batters faced.

Allen held a 3.27 strikeout/walk ratio and picked up five saves in his rookie campaign, the second-most on the team and sixth-most in Conference-USA. His performances earned him a conference All-Freshman selection and a Second Team Freshman All-American selection from the National College Baseball Writers’ Association.